I just love some of the titles writers pick for their cozy mystery series. Most of the time, it’s obvious there what the focus of the series might be, whether it’s a bakeshop, restaurant, cat cafe or ice cream shop.
Mocha, She Wrote
By Ellie Alexander
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
I love both of Ellie Alexander’s series, but am particularly fond of the characters in this Bakeshop series.
Readers get to return to Ashland, Ore., where Juliet Capshaw, pastry chef and owner of Torte, finds herself busy with the summer tourist season and supporting her barista, Andy, in the West Coast Barista Cup, which just happens to be taking place in Ashland.
It’s a big deal to be invited to compete, and Andy has been upping his game, practicing new coffee drinks to show the judges. When the head judge disses Andy’s first offering and is then found dead later in the day, with one of Andy’s lattes in hand, Andy becomes numero uno on the suspect list.
Jules is not going to lose her barista to jail, so she and her buddy Lance, who heads up the local Shakespeare venue, team up to figure out who the real killer is.
In addition to the mystery, we also get caught up on the lives of Jules and her husband, Carlos as well as her mother and new stepfather.
Murphy’s Slaw
By Elizabeth Logan
Berkley
This was my first foray into the Alaskan Diner mystery series, and I hope it’s not my last.
Charlie Cooke owns the Bear Claw Diner, a popular place to be for local townspeople as well as those who are passing through.
Her friend Annie Jensen, who owns the local motel, convinces Charlie to go with her to the state fair. Charlie really doesn’t care for the fair, but agrees to go, especially after Cody Graham, the local state trooper, asks her to look into the death of a vendor. As it happens, the deceased woman woman just happens to be Charlie’s friend, Kelly. Charlie finds herself back at the fairgrounds more than once as she tries to help Annie and Chris, a local reporter, figure out who the guilty party is.
Now, I need to local the first two books for more detail about the relationships among some of the quirky characters.
Claws for Alarm
By Cate Conte
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
I really like Conte’s Cat Cafe series. Maddie James, her sister and her grandfather, are all a big part of JJ’s House of Purrs, which has a special room where customers can interact with adoptable cats. In fact, Maddie has just agreed to increase the number of cats to 15.
When it seems that the East Coast Animal Rescue League is interested in helping the cafe out with a fundraiser, Maddie meets with Laverne Gardner, who offers the help of a celebrity (and her cat) to increase visibility of the fundraiser.
When Laverne turns up dead, strangled with a fancy cat leash, there are questions to be answered, not the least of which is who might have wanted this woman out of the picture.
The Rocky Road to Ruin
By Meri Allen
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
This book is part of the Ice Cream Shop mystery series.
Riley Rhodes is a travel and food blogger as well as being a librarian at the CIA. She returns to her childhood home in Connecticut for a funeral, but manages to get in visits with old friends as well as her father. Her friend, Caroline, has, along with her brother Mike, inherited the local ice cream shop as well as the family farm.
The siblings don’t see eye-to-eye on how things should go. Mike wants to sell the farm; Caroline doesn’t. When Mike turns up dead, his sister is the first suspect that comes to mind as far as the police are concerned.
Riley knows that Caroline isn’t guilty of murder, but she must figure out what all of the strange things going on in Penniman mean and if the answer to the crime can be found there.
