There’s nothing like a cozy mystery for a book that’s quickly read and enjoyed. Here are several that fit that bill.

The Loch Ness Papers

By Paige Shelton

Minotaur

This book, released last year, is one of Paige Shelton’s Scottish Bookshop mysteries.

Kansas-born Delaney Nichols works at The Cracked Spine (love that name) in Edinburgh and is planning a wedding to Tom Shannon, a local pub owner. The pastor they had hoped to officiate the ceremony has passed away, and as Delaney goes on the search for a replacement, she meets Norval Fraser, an elderly local man who is obsessed with the Loch Ness monster. He seems harmless, but when his nephew turns up dead, Norval is in the crosshairs of the cops.

In spite of Delaney’s responsibilities, she wants to help Norval find out the truth.

Shelton’s characters are appealing, even the villain.

Drawn and Buttered

By Shari Randall

St. Martin’s Press

I love the cover of this cozy mystery, which is the third in the Lazy Mermaid Lobster Shack series, set, as might be expected, in New England.

Allie Larkin is still on the mend from an injury that has kept her off the stage. She is helping her Aunt Gully, who owns the Lazy Mermaid, by working at the restaurant. Things are going along pretty well, and there is some excitement as a huge lobster, dubbed Lobzilla,” arrives at the shack. Visitors come from all around to see him — and buy food.

Lobzilla goes missing, and Allie, who is already helping with the investigation of a recent burglary, finds she, along with the wonderful cast of characters, must solve that mystery as well.

Bird Bath & Beyond

By. E.J. Copperman

Minotaur

Kay Powell is a theatrical agent, but not for humans. Her charges are animals. While Kay is on set keeping an eye on a parrot named Barney, the show’s star is murdered in his trailer, and the only witness to the crime is Barney.

Kay keeps telling the police that even though Barney talks, that he can’t communicate who actually shot the man. And there are many suspects to choose from.

It becomes clear to Kay that someone actually believes that Barney can point the finger, and protecting Barney becomes tougher.

This series is called Agent to the Paws. Copperman also writes the Haunted Guesthouse mysteries, among others.

Murder Once Removed

By S.C. Perkins

Minotaur

Anyone who loves genealogy has heard the phrase “first cousin, once removed.” Due to the availability of DNA tests, many people have become interested in researching their family trees.

Genealogist Lucy Lancaster, who lives in Austin, Texas, has asked her to solve a murder that dates back to 1849. During the course of her research, she also finds herself at the scene of a 21st century murder that is somehow connected.

In this, the first of the Ancestry Detective series, Perkins delivers.

Tell Tail Heart

By Cate Conte

St. Martin’s Press

Maddie James owns the Cat Cafe on Daybreak Island, a place that people can come and cuddle cats, and also adopt one if they’d like. (Wonder if that would go over well here?)

Things are looking up for her: renovations are happening, and Maddie is also looking for a location on the island to open a juice bar. But, when a well-known writer visiting the island is found dead, the whole island is in an uproar. And to top it off, a woman has come to the cafe to argue that Maddie’s cat, J.J., belongs to her.

A nicely written cozy mystery with likable characters.

Dead As a Door Knocker

By Diane Kelly

St. Martin’s Press

This is the first in Diane Kelly’s new cozy mystery House-Flipper mystery. We are introduced to Whitney Whitaker, who loves nothing better than a fixer-upper. Her brother Buck is the brawn of the team, working his magic to turn houses into perfect homes.

When one of her clients decides to unload a place that is about to fall down, Whitney gets it for a good price.

A dead body is found in the flower bed — and it’s one put there pretty recently. Whitney wants to find out the truth before she loses her investment, so she tries to help the Nashville police department’s detective Collin Flynn.

I think this will be a popular series.

