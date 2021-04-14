This spring, Prancing Horse welcomes Courtney Strait to the combined role of barn manager and instructor.
Strait graduated from the State University of New York at Cobleskill, N.Y., where she majored in therapeutic horsemanship.
“At Prancing Horse, her priority will be to maintain a safe environment for our clients, volunteers and horses,” says spokeswoman Judie Lewis.
She will oversee the care and management of all program equines in compliance with Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International standards and will supervise general maintenance of the Prancing Horse farm in Hoffman.
Additionally, in concert with the Prancing Horse program director and instructors, Strait will ensure the soundness and suitability of the equines. Strait is accredited by PATH International as a registered level instructor and will assume teaching responsibilities in the therapeutic horsemanship and veteran programs.
“We are all thrilled that she chose Prancing Horse for her career in therapeutic horsemanship,” says Lewis.
