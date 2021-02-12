Some marriages even death can’t do apart.
Seven decades ago, Emma Betty Supplee and Thomas Jeffery Hurst traded vows in a Pennsylvania church, decorated with ferns and white flowers. They met as Sunday schoolers, fell in love as teenagers, and tied the knot at 21. They honeymooned at Myrtle Beach, moved to Harrisburg, and raised two sons: Jeffery and Dave.
It was in Pinehurst that the couple spent their last years together, and in Pinehurst where they left their greatest mark on a community.
Yes, Tom and Betty made a life together, and on Jan 1, at the shared age of 94, though physically separated, they made their exits 39 minutes apart, “forever carrying one another’s hearts,” as their obituary said.
After a six-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, Tom’s passing was no surprise, yet he actually succumbed to the effects of a COVID-19 infection.
Betty herself had recently been dealing with various health problems. She had become so frail it seemed like “a gust of wind might blow her over,” said Betty’s long-time friend Virginia “Ginsey” Fallon.
There are a good number of stories just like Tom and Betty’s, about couples who are partners until the end. Is it something special? An embodiment of true love? What is so magical about the bond in these unions, between people like Tom and Betty Hurst?
“They were just your typical couple,” says Fallon. “They had an ordinary, happy marriage.”
Their love wasn’t exactly star-crossed, and it didn’t happen at first sight, even though they knew each other from a young age.
Before marriage, Betty attended business school; Tom got a degree from Yale and served in the U.S. Navy.
They had their unique pursuits. But what stood out to everyone about Betty and Tom was their dedication — not just to each other but to their children, their community and to public service.
Betty loved flowers; she had true friends, and a way about her that would light up any room. According to her friend Dorothy “Dot” Evans, she was so humble that she would have blushed reading the praise in her obituary.
But whether or not she enjoyed standing out, her kindness and positivity made her glow.
Betty’s involvement in the Pinehurst community was renowned, and she spent most of her time working with nonprofits. She was named Moore County Volunteer of the Year in 2001 and given the Governor’s Public Service Award in 2014.
“When you saw her appointment book, she looked like a 30-year-old on a job search,” says son Jeffery Hurst.
Betty was particularly dedicated to her work with Pinehurst Arboretum, even in the days before its construction, when the property was nothing but a landfill.
She’d been recruited by Jim Lewis, a founder on the project, to chair the Friends of The Arboretum. Other members were much younger than Hurst, who was in her 80s at the time.
“She was a little dynamo,” says Lewis. “I was amazed by her upbeat personality and constant enthusiasm.”
You can visit the arboretum and find a Betty magnolia planted in her honor.
Into her 90s, she was still making and delivering toys to hospitalized children with the FirstHealth Toymakers volunteer organization. She volunteered 3,700 hours with FirstHealth, and was an invaluable supporter of the Boys and Girls Home.
Betty frequently worked with Given Memorial Library, and was one of the founding members of Friends of the Library, a group which raised funds through concerts, book sales and more.
“Betty was right there from the start,” says current library director Audrey Moriarty. When Moriarty was hired, Betty had already been a part of the effort and regularly attended fundraisers. Every week, she worked with Hurst at the Given Bookstore, up until March 2020, when COVID-19 made it impossible for her.
Though she may have looked fragile, Betty had an iron will, and refused to move out of her own home into an assisted living facility. Tom and Betty built their home together, golf-course-side on Beulah Hill Road. She lived there with the exception of the last 49 hours of her life, which were spent in the hospital. Jeffery promised never to take her away from the place she loved so much, and her final resting place is Pinehurst.
On the surface, Thomas Hurst may have seemed Betty’s opposite. He was a stern military man who gave his sons buzzcuts and never cursed in front of his wife.
“They balanced each other out,” says Jeffery.
Tom was a passionate person in his own right, committed to doing good in the world. When the Hursts moved to Montville, N.J., in 1964, Tom became president of an entirely volunteer-run ambulance squad. He was an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 74. Wild about golf, Tom became an active member of the Pinehurst Tin Whistles, a golfing society that provides scholarships for Moore County high school students.
After becoming a pilot in the Navy, Tom later flew for United Airlines. His job brought him great joy. When he was made to retire at the age of 60, customary for a commercial pilot, Tom wasn’t ready. He could have spent countless more days on the job and in the sky.
Tom had hoped his sons might follow in his footsteps. “But I had terrible air-sickness,” says Jeffery, laughing.
When he realized neither boy had any desire to fly, Tom chose to teach them a different lesson: Whatever career they picked, let it be something they could dedicate themselves to wholeheartedly.
Tom also loved traveling, and wanted his sons to settle in a landscape that brought them joy. “You might think we’re all trying to get away from each other, what with me in Colorado, my brother in California, my parents in North Carolina, but that’s not the case,” says Jeffery.
His own children are doing the same thing; his daughter lives in Croatia.
Betty visited Tom almost every day once he moved to the Quail Haven community in Pinehurst, where more care was available for him. This past year, they had “door-visits,” where they could see one another on opposite sides of a glass-paneled wall.
Jeffery Hurst said that, as far as he knew, Tom was not told when his wife passed away, at 1:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. He followed at 2:29 p.m.
“It was like he was waiting for her to go before he did,” says Fallon.
“It would have made them happy,” adds Dot Evans, “leaving together like that.”
Jeffery Hurst said that his parents instilled in him the idea that your life comes down to two questions: “What did you leave someone else? What are they going to remember you for?”
The Hursts left behind a hole in the Pinehurst community and will be missed. But they also left behind flowers, good memories and public service that lives on.
