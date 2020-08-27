Goody Bags

Mark Landry and Courtney Weathersby (front, right) with some members of the Aberdeen Police Department

 COURTESY OF COURTNEY WEATHERSBY

On Aug. 21, Mark Landry and Courtney Weathersby delivered 31 goody bags to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Together, Landry and Weathersby have been conducting a project called “Standing with Blue,” to support local police.Through their platform on Facebook titled “Warriors for Christ Blogs,” the two continue to raise money for other departments in Moore County and surrounding areas.

For the Aberdeen Police Department, the couple reached out to several local businesses to inquire about contributions for the project. Mason’s Restaurant and Grocery; High Octane; Vito’s Pizzeria; First Watch, Pinehurst; Texas Roadhouse; Sandhills Bowling and Dick’s Sporting Goods contributed gift cards, certificates and coupons for each officer.

Additionally, a gracious donor supplied enough funds to provide each officer with a $10 gift card for local fast food restaurants and police-themed cookies from Decorated Dough.

“We are very grateful for each business that contributed to the Aberdeen Police Department and look forward to ministering to other stations in the near future,” say Landry and Weathersby.

