On Aug. 21, Mark Landry and Courtney Weathersby delivered 31 goody bags to the Aberdeen Police Department.
Together, Landry and Weathersby have been conducting a project called “Standing with Blue,” to support local police.Through their platform on Facebook titled “Warriors for Christ Blogs,” the two continue to raise money for other departments in Moore County and surrounding areas.
For the Aberdeen Police Department, the couple reached out to several local businesses to inquire about contributions for the project. Mason’s Restaurant and Grocery; High Octane; Vito’s Pizzeria; First Watch, Pinehurst; Texas Roadhouse; Sandhills Bowling and Dick’s Sporting Goods contributed gift cards, certificates and coupons for each officer.
Additionally, a gracious donor supplied enough funds to provide each officer with a $10 gift card for local fast food restaurants and police-themed cookies from Decorated Dough.
“We are very grateful for each business that contributed to the Aberdeen Police Department and look forward to ministering to other stations in the near future,” say Landry and Weathersby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.