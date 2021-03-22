The Moore County Nursing and Adult Care Homes Community Advisory Committee (CAC) is searching for local citizens who may be interested in volunteer opportunities once COVID restrictions are eased and formal guidelines are in place.

This committee is responsible for promoting resident rights, advocating for improvement in the quality of care and keeping the community informed and involved with issues facing the elderly population.

Members of the CAC make unannounced visits to facilities on a regular basis, where they observe and speak with residents (and family members) about the care they are receiving. The findings are then shared during an exit meeting with the facility administrator.

Reports from each visit are sent to the Moore County Commissioners and the Regional Ombudsman in Raleigh. Reports can be found at www.moorecountync.gov/community (Programs and Services).

Committee members are appointed by the Board of Commissioners and receive training from the Triangle J Regional Ombudsman. The initial appointment to the committee is one year, and each subsequent appointment is three years. Anyone interested in volunteering may contact Sandy Nusbaum (committee chair) at (910) 684-8246 or email at cacvol@twc.com.

