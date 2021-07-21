Responding to the ever-growing demand for skilled residential and commercial construction workers in our region of North Carolina, Sandhills Community College has made a robust effort to advance its construction and trades programs. This August, students can begin training for a career in plumbing, construction management and HVAC through SCC’s Continuing Education Career Training division.
“NCCER Construction Project Management” provides students with the skills necessary to work as a construction supervisor or job foreman. Management skills in people and problem solving, planning, estimating, safety supervision, scheduling, controlling costs and resources will be taught.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 17-Dec. 9, from 6-9 p.m., “NCCER Construction Project Management” will cost $185 plus the cost of text.
“NCCER Core Essentials Plumbing Level 1” will introduce the plumbing profession, plumbing safety, tools of the plumbing trade, plumbing math, plumbing drawings, and plastic pipe and fittings. Copper pipe and fittings, cast-iron pipe and fittings, steel pipe and fittings, plumbing fixtures, introduction to drain, waste, and vent (DWV) systems, and water distribution systems will be covered.
Held on Mondays and Thursdays, Aug. 19-May 12, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Caddell Training Center in Carthage, “NCCER Core Essentials and Plumbing Level 1” will cost $370 plus the cost of text.
“NCCER HVAC Level 1” covers introduction to HVAC, trade mathematics, basic electricity, introduction to heating, introduction to cooling, introduction to air distribution systems, basic copper and plastic piping practices, soldering and brazing, and basic carbon steel piping practices. The prerequisite for this class is “NCCER Core Essentials.”
Held on Mondays and Thursdays, Aug. 16-Dec. 16, from 6-9:30 p.m., and one Saturday class from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Caddell Training Center in Carthage, “NCCER HVAC Level 1” will cost $185 plus the cost of text.
“General Contractors Update and CE” provides general contractors the necessary eight hours of continuing education needed to renew licenses. Electives subjects are Resource Control, Quality Assurance, and Estimating and Cost Control.
Held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., “General Contactors Update and CE” will cost $75 plus $35 GC fees.
New Facility at SCC
Expansion at SCC is not only in the number of construction classes offered; a new $1.2 million 4,400-square-foot facility has been built at the Larry R. Caddell Center in Carthage. This structure has been specifically designated to teach trade classes.
Funds for the building were provided by the Golden LEAF Foundation, the William L. and Josephine B. Weiss Family Foundation, the Palmer Foundation, Peterson Funds from the SCC Foundation, the American Red Cross, and SCC Workforce Development funds.
“The availability of a skilled workforce is a critical component in a community’s economic development strategy,” said Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton. “The Golden LEAF Foundation is proud to help move the economic needle by increasing the available pipeline of skilled construction trade workers for employers in Moore and Hoke counties.”
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC FlightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on August 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
