In celebration of art inspired by Black History and its contributions to American artforms, Conserving Legacies: Past, Present and Future is an awe-inspiring art exhibition depicting the history and creative culture of the Black experience in America.
Featuring over eighty selected works of historical and contemporary visual artists from The Fayetteville State University Fine Art Collection, the exhibit explores the fabric of Black culture through imagery that is connected to love, jubilee, tragedy, truth, and challenges faced by people of color.
Conserving Legacies is free and open for public viewing through March 5, at The Arts Center, 301 Hay Street, in Fayetteville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.