Ben Powers spent the last five years of his time with the 3rd Special Forces Group, serving in a military capacity in Africa. He’s headed back later this month, a decision, he says, “is a nice way to continue helping in a different way.”
Powers will be embarking on a journey to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to raise funds and awareness for communities in need of clean water through the Conquering Kili program, through the Chris Long Foundation. He’ll be climbing with his best friend, Ben Derry, along with clean water advocates, fellow veterans and current and former NFL players, including Cliff Avril and Jabaal Sheard.
A father of two, Powers has lived in Moore County since 2007. He grew up in a military family — his father was a Top Gun aviator — and spent 14 years as a Green Beret before medically retiring due to injuries sustained in combat. Powers currently works as a consultant with Deloitte.
He will fly to Africa on Feb. 19 and begin the six-day ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro on Feb. 23. Prior to the climb, the team will visit communities in Tanzania that have received wells through the Conquering Kili program to view the impact firsthand.
According to the World Health Organization, nearly half of the population of Tanzania does not have access to clean water. In fact, an estimated 785 million people worldwide lack access to clean, safe drinking water.
The consequences of water scarcity go far beyond inadequate access to drinking water. Collecting dirty water significantly reduces time and opportunities for many. It takes away educational, economic and agricultural opportunities and introduces health risks that shorten life expectancies for the most vulnerable. When water comes from improved, more accessible, and sustainable sources, people spend less time and effort physically collecting it, meaning they can be productive in other ways.
“Clean water is a basic human right that everyone deserves,” says Chris Long, founder of the Conquering Kili program. “We don’t realize what a miracle it is to turn on our faucet and have clean water come out.”
Long, a two-time Super Bowl champion, founded the Waterboys program, in 2015, to unite professional athletes, coaches, veterans and fans from across the world in support of providing clean, accessible drinking water to 1 million people. Initially starting with projects in East Africa, Waterboys expanded its work in 2019 to also include U.S water projects through its Hometown H20 program.
Through climbing Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, each new Conquering Kili class accepts the challenge to embark for the summit, a walk that represents the miles that many African women journey on a daily basis to fetch water for their families.
Powers said he was drawn to the need for clean water in Africa because of his own experiences while working out of a small embassy program.
“At the end of the day, all the kids would be out in the street playing soccer. So I’d go out and play with them,” he says. “Initially, it was a way to build rapport with the community, but it turned into more than that. I really enjoyed it. It made my military mission more meaningful to see the humanity there — not just the operation.”
To support Powers’ climb and the Conquering Kili team, visit waterboys.org/benpowers. All proceeds will go toward the construction of a sustainable deep borehole well for a water-insecure community in Tanzania.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 to 10 p.m., Hatchet Brewing Co. is hosting a Pint Night fundraiser in support of the Conquering Kili/Waterboys initiative. A portion of proceeds from sales all day long will be donated to the organization in support of Powers' climb.
You can also tag along by following Powers’ training journey on Instagram @Four_example.
