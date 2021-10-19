The Congregational Church of Pinehurst, United Church of Christ (CCP) announces its new pastor, the Rev. Phil Hardy, following a recent unanimous vote of the congregation. Originally from Georgia, Hardy completed his undergraduate work at Georgia College before receiving his Master of Divinity at Southeastern Seminary.
He brings a 30-year history of serving as church pastor, a church planter, as well as being a member of Southern Conference staff as an associate conference minister.
As the position at CCP is part-time, Hardy will continue his work as the executive director of John’s River Valley Camp. The camp is an outdoor ministry of the Southern Conference of the United Church of Christ and specializes in mission/work camps, which emphasize works that address environmental and poverty issues in the southern Appalachian Mountains.
“The Congregational Church of Pinehurst has a long history of providing a progressive Christian voice in this community,” says Hardy. “I’m thrilled to take the baton from pastors of this church who have gone before me. We are striving to build a faith community which is vibrant, inclusive, and committed to the progression of justice.
“I believe that members and visitors alike will discover what I have discovered: which is a collection of good-humored and courageous people with a unique vision for how a church can care for its people.
“We want to partner with others in this community committed to racial equity, care of Creation, equality for LGBTQ persons, a celebration of the diversity of religious expression and an approach to the Bible, which takes study of it seriously without taking it literally.”
Hardy adds that he is happy to be in Moore County.
“And, the congregation at CCP is just as happy to have both Pastor Phil and his wife, Stephanie, in their church community,” says a spokesman. “Everyone is welcome to join the congregation of CCP on Sundays at 10 a.m. either online via Facebook Live or in person.”
To keep the community safe, the church requires face masks while inside, regardless of vaccination status, and the seats are arranged to create distance.
