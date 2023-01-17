A tough subject takes center stage and explores how to heal after the hurt. When Katie, who never considered herself a bully, repeatedly teases classmate Monica, it pushes their friendship to a tipping point. Katie’s hurtful words and behavior lead her to the principal’s office to deal with the consequence of her actions with a counselor. Will she be able to salvage a friendship and regain the trust of her peers? Told from the perspective of the bully and the bullied, this story makes everyone consider how they treat others and want to be treated themselves.
Based on the books “Confessions of a Former Bully,” by Trudy Ludwig, illustrated by Beth Adams, and “My Secret Bully,” by Trudy Ludwig, illustrated by Abigail Marble, the performance is recommended for children grades 3 and up, and their families, on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, at BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Themes include bullying and friendship. Concessions will be available.
The show is part of the new BPAC Family Fun Series that continues with “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” on March 4. The final attraction in the 2022-23 series is “Puppy Pals Live” (from “America’s Got Talent”) on May 15. Concessions are available at all Family Fun series performances. Tickets for “Confessions of a Former Bully” start at $10 and ticket package plans are also available; visit TicketMeSandhills.com for full details.
The lobby doors and the box office will open one hour before showtime on Jan. 29. Theater doors will open for seating approximately 30 minutes before showtime.
Typically at BPAC events, the theater doors open for seating no earlier than 30 minutes before the performance. There is no need to arrive extraordinarily early. Know that if you choose to arrive prior to lobby doors opening, there is no place to sit and wait for the lobby to open other than the outdoor benches in Evelyn’s Courtyard.
