Moore County Concert Band

Moore County Concert Band rehearses ahead of their upcoming holiday performance.

 Contributed

There once was a time when the Moore County Concert Band was part of a holiday concert program at Sandhills Community College. However, due to busy schedules and other commitments, the band hasn’t performed a holiday concert since sometime during 1990s. 

After several years, 2022 seemed like the perfect time to bring this tradition back. The Moore County Concert Band will present a free holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., in the Robert E. Lee Auditorium, located at Pinecrest High School. This is a free event that is open to the public.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In
There are no services available.