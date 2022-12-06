There once was a time when the Moore County Concert Band was part of a holiday concert program at Sandhills Community College. However, due to busy schedules and other commitments, the band hasn’t performed a holiday concert since sometime during 1990s.
After several years, 2022 seemed like the perfect time to bring this tradition back. The Moore County Concert Band will present a free holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., in the Robert E. Lee Auditorium, located at Pinecrest High School. This is a free event that is open to the public.
Under the direction of Dr. Timothy Altman, the band will perform traditional arrangements such as “The Holly and the Ivy” and “Carol of the Bells.” “Greensleeves” is a traditional English folk melody. When paired with the lyrics of “What Child is This,” it is better known as a favorite Christmas carol throughout the U.S.
Some of the most familiar sounds of the season are those composed by Tchaikovsky, from the beloved holiday ballet The “Nutcracker.” “The Nutcracker Suite,” arranged by Clair Johnson, has excerpts from “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Arabian Dance,” “Waltz of the Flowers” and “Russian Dance.”
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a well-loved classic that reminds us of the simple joys of the season. One of the things that makes it so special is the musical score that was composed by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi.
A holiday concert wouldn’t be complete without a performance of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Probably in hopes of cooler weather, Anderson began working on this piece in the middle of the summer of 1946. If you use your imagination you can picture being on a snowy horse drawn sleigh ride.
For those who have attended past concerts, you know that there is often audience participation. This concert will be no different. Just a hint: You will need to bring your singing voice.
The Moore County Concert Band is a volunteer organization of musicians of all ages and nonprofit organization supported by generous donations from patrons. The musicians perform for the joy of playing their instruments and sharing music with the community.
