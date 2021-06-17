Contributed
After being silenced by the pandemic in March 2020, the Moore County Concert Band, under the direction of David Seiberling, has resumed rehearsals for a free outdoor Fourth of July concert, Sunday, July 4, at 2 p.m. at the James W. Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green, in Pinehurst.
“Listeners should bring a lawn chair to enjoy this stirring, patriotic event,” says a spokesman. “Pinehurst residents may have heard the full band, socially distanced, rehearsing in the spacious backyard of Dr. Barry Buchele’s home, Cedarcrest, in mid-May before the musicians could safely return to indoor rehearsals at Sandhills Community College.”
The program will consist of patriotic compositions by American composers, except for one that listeners will readily recognize as the theme song for an iconic fictional American hero.
The concert will begin with Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” written while he was in the army in 1918, as the finale of the musical “Yip, Yip, Yaphank,” a fundraiser for Camp Upton in Yaphank, N.Y. However, it was not included in the show and was put aside for 20 years. Kate Smith sang a revised version of the song on Armistice Day in 1938.
Included in the program is a unique arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” described by the arranger, Jack E. Stamp, as “A Love Song to the Country.” Stamp has connections to North Carolina. He was the band director at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, former chairman of the Division of Fine Arts at Campbell University, Duke University Wind Symphony conductor, and musical director of the Triangle British Brass Band. Presently, he is an adjunct professor of music at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Wis.
“Washington Post March,” by John Philip Sousa, was written to celebrate the first awards presented by the Washington Post Amateur Authors Association in 1889. Eleven students received medals, eight of whom were women. In addition, a new dance called the two-step was adapted and identified with the march. Another march, “National Emblem,” by E.E. Bagley, will also be on the program.
“The Music Man,” a musical by Meredith Wilson, premiered on Broadway, Dec. 19, 1957. It won five Tony Awards and the prize for Best Musical. It ran for 1,375 performances. Wilson was inspired to compose the musical after writing his 1948 memoir, “And There I Stood With My Piccolo.” Wilson played in John Philip Sousa's band from 1921-23 as a flutist. He later joined the New York Philharmonic Orchestra from 1924-29. He also served as a major in World War II. “The Music Man” will return to Broadway with preview performances beginning Dec. 20,with opening night, Feb. 10, 2022.
“Bugler’s Holiday,” written by Leroy Anderson, will feature the band’s trumpet section. It is interesting to note that Anderson earned a Ph.D. in German and Scandinavian languages, but was fluent in Danish, Norwegian, Icelandic, German, French, Italian and Portuguese. After joining the army in 1942, he was assigned to Iceland with the U.S. Counterintelligence Corps and reassigned in 1945 as chief of the Scandinavian desk of Military Intelligence. Anderson was recalled to duty in Korea while serving as a reserve officer. Additionally, the trombone section will be featured in “Lassus Trombone” by Henry Fillmore.
“Armed Forces Salute,” arranged by Bob Lowden, a medley that includes the songs of all military branches, will recognize all veterans and active duty men and women in the audience.
The concert will conclude with John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” with the distinctive piccolo obligato played by Tish Hagler. Sousa began to compose the march in his mind while sailing home from Europe after learning his manager had died. He quickly transcribed it to paper when he arrived home and finished it on Christmas Day in 1896. The march is the national march of the United States.
The Moore County Concert Band is a volunteer organization of musicians of all ages who perform for the joy that music brings them and others. The band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by generous donations from its patrons. Typically, it performs four free concerts each year.
For more information, visit moorecountyband.org or call (910) 692-7012.
