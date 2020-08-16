On Sunday, July 19, the Youth Fellowship (middle and high school students) of Community Presbyterian Church raised more than $9,000 in 6 hours at their “Fund Drive-Thru” service project.
Church members were invited to drive through the Fields Road porte-cochere any time between 1-7 p.m. to drop cash or check donations into collection buckets from the safety of their cars.
Youth Fellowship members and parents took two hour shifts greeting each car or golf cart. More than 60 cars came through, waved, honked and donated.
All proceeds went to either the Food Bank of Eastern and Central North Carolina’s “Stop Summer Hunger” program or to Community Presbyterian’s C.A.L.L. (Community Assistance Language Learners) program families.
“The youth are very grateful to generous church members, friends, and neighbors who participated in this summer service project to help local families,” says a church spokesman.
Garrett Graham, a rising junior at The O’Neal School, said of the experience, “I had a lot of fun getting to greet people and see people from our church again. I enjoyed being with some friends as we waited for people to drive through. I am glad that we got to raise over $9,000 for a good cause.”
