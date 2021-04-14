The Sandhills Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) has partnered with The Country Bookshop and the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills to sponsor the Purple Up Book Drive celebrating the Month of the Military Child by bringing books that highlight military life to classrooms.
Throughout April, community members, businesses, and organizations can make tax-deductible donations to the Purple Up Book Drive. All donations will be used to purchase books for participating schools that honor the military community and support the unique needs of military-connected children. The book drive is open to all K-12 public, private and charter schools in Moore County.
Books titles are divided by school level (elementary, middle and high school), and book sets consist of three books. Schools can request a specific number of book sets for their campus. The books were selected based on recommendations from the Military Child Education Coalition, a non-profit dedicated to educating, advocating, and collaborating to resolve education challenges associated with the military lifestyle. Individuals interested in viewing the books can visit the Purple Up Book Drive display at the Country Bookshop in downtown Southern Pines.
The Purple Up Book drive is part of a larger initiative by Sandhills MOAA, which received a grant from the National Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) in the fall. The grant offers additional funding to provide resources for school counselors to support the behavioral health needs of military children in K-12 school settings.
In March, Sandhills MOAA distributed 22 resource kits to all Moore County Schools campuses. Private and charter schools with school counselors are also eligible for the behavioral health resources.
“Military children are wonderfully resilient, yet there are times when they do struggle, something I noticed with my own children,” says Rollie Sampson, Sandhills MOAA board member and project coordinator. “The average military-child will attend six to nine schools before graduation and experience multiple parent separations due to deployments. It’s important that our schools understand the impact these changes have on our children. The book drive and counseling resources ensure we have appropriate support for staff members working with military children as well as books in our media centers that reflect military life.”
Sampson is also a nationally certified counselor and worked closely with school counselors in developing the behavioral health resource kits.
Once all book set requests are filled for each school, any remaining donations will be used to purchase “Extraordinary Military Kids: A Workbook For and About Military Children,” by Megan Numbers, to support K-5 students as they navigate military life and deployments. The Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills has committed $1,000 toward the purchase of this book. The workbook will be distributed to school counselors at schools with high military student populations.
For more information on the Purple Up Book drive, including the book list and donation options, visit http://sandhillsmoaa.org/bookdrive/. Private and charter schools interested in participating in the Purple Up Book Drive or receiving counselor kits should have a member of their administration team contact Rollie Sampson at admin@sandhillsmoaa.org or (910) 668-0332.
