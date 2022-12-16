An oratorio is typically a major musical work with a religious or contemplative character that is performed in a church or concert hall without scenery, costumes or action, by solo voices, chorus and instruments. A well-known example of this type of work is Handel’s “Messiah.”
On Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m., as part of Community Congregational Church’s Christmas Eve service, highlights from the “Christmas Oratorio” of Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns will be presented, with guest vocalists, harpist and organist, along with the church’s choir. The church is located at 141 N. Bennett St. in Southern Pines. All are welcome to attend.
Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) was a composer, virtuoso pianist and organist, conductor, author and teacher. A child prodigy, he gave his first public piano performance at the age of 5, began to compose at 6, and made his debut playing piano concertos with orchestra at 10. He began studies at Paris Conservatory at 13. His gifts won him the admiration of Rossini, Gounod, Berlioz and Liszt.
For many years, Saint-Saëns was the organist at the famous Church of the Madeleine in Paris, an important position where he was known for his improvisations. He was also a teacher at the Ecole Niedermeyer, where he taught Fauré. He founded a society promoting new French music. Saint-Saëns composed in many forms, from those for solo instruments to those for symphony orchestra, including over 40 sacred works. He traveled the world and performed almost to the time of his death. He is now best known for his opera “Samson et Dalila.”
“Oratorio de Noël, Op. 12,” or “Christmas Oratorio,” was written by Saint-Saëns when was 33. It premiered on Christmas Day in 1858 at the Church of the Madeleine. The oratorio contains 10 movements, of which five will be presented. It is orchestrated for strings in addition to the organ and harp, which you will hear during the service.
The organ prelude sets a charming rustic tone for the description of shepherds in fields to follow. The composer marked it “as in the style of J.S. Bach.” The recitative section sets familiar passages from the Book of Luke, with the tenor, mezzo-soprano and baritone as narrators, and the soprano singing the role of the angel. A joyous chorus follows, singing the praises of God as sung by the host of angels. The mezzo-soprano air sings of a longing for God that has been answered. The trio, featuring the harp, responds by rejoicing and glorifying God.
The final choral movement is in the form of a chorale, resembling a hymn but on a grander scale, and this movement is heightened with repeating alleluias. It exhorts all to praise God for his gift of the Christ Child, and it is our hope that this music, this service and being a part of this community of worshipers will move you to do just that.
Soloists include harpist Bella Clinton, who is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in music and anthropology at Furman University, in Greenville, S.C. Since the age of 5, she has been a harp student and later a member of the harp ensemble in the studio of Anita Burroughs-Price, harpist with the North Carolina Symphony. She also plays with the Furman Harp Ensemble and the Furman Symphony Orchestra, as well as other area engagements. Clinton studied harp in Vienna last fall, where she collaborated with noted harpist Judith Schiller. One of her favorite works is Mozart’s “Concerto for Flute and Harp,” which she plays with her mother, a flutist.
Conductor and mezzo-soprano Robin Lynne Frye has received widespread critical acclaim as “vocally and musically … a most impressive singer.” New York area solo appearances include performances with the New York Philharmonic, the Connecticut Early Music Festival, Sacred Music in a Sacred Space and the New York Virtuoso Singers. In North Carolina, Frye served on the music faculties of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Methodist University and St. Andrews University, and was soloist with the North Carolina Master Chorale, the Choral Society of Durham and the Cumberland Oratorio Singers. She has won or placed in several competitions, has performed in many premieres, has had a number of works composed for her voice and may be heard on numerous recordings. Frye has been recognized by the New York Singing Teachers’ Association as a Distinguished Voice Professional. She is director of music at Community Congregational Church, and she maintains an active voice and piano teaching studio in Pinehurst.
Tenor Adam Griffiths is a performer, educator, composer and arts administrator. With a Bachelor of Music in music education and a Master of Music in vocal performance, both from the University of Utah, Griffiths has appeared as soloist in large choral works, including Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living,” Robert Ray’s “Gospel Mass” and the premiere of Neely Bruce’s oratorio “Circular 14: The Apotheosis of Aristides.” Griffiths has also performed with Ohio Light Opera and was a winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition. His choral composition “Remember the Songs” was premiered by the Florida State University Chamber Choir.
Organist Connor Larsen, from Utah, is currently a senior studying organ performance at Campbell University in Buies Creek, where he studies with Dr. Daniel Hester. In addition Larsen has studied with Dr. Clay Christiansen and Dr. Linda Margetts, organists for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir). He is currently serving as organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dunn. He is actively engaged in the local chapter of the American Guild of Organists and was elected as sub-dean in 2020 and teaches six young students at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church’s Music Academy in Fayetteville.
Baritone Robert Mobsby has appeared as an oratorio, concert and opera soloist throughout the eastern United States. A semi-finalist in the Chester Ludgin American Verdi Baritone Competition, Mobsby is a frequent duo-recitalist performing with mezzo-soprano Robin Lynne Frye as “Music Made for Two,” most recently at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines, St. Mary the Virgin in New York and First Presbyterian Church, Greenwich, Conn.
Soprano Angela Farlow Rumball holds her Master of Music in vocal performance from UNC Greensboro and Bachelor of Arts in music from Winthrop University. In her time at UNCG, she focused her studies on Japanese art song and opera. She has performed for the past 10 years across North and South Carolina and has been featured soloist with the North Carolina Symphony. Rumball currently resides in Greensboro, where she teaches voice and piano while continuing to perform in the area.
