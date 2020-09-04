The Community Congregational Church in Southern Pines recently awarded four scholarships to local young people.
The purpose of the scholarship program is to recognize individual effort, achievement and need, by providing financial assistance to individuals to attend an accredited institution of higher learning, as part of the church’s outreach program of ministry to the community.
The church also has an Elon University Scholarship, established by two members of the church. The scholarship program is open to all students who have attended high school in Moore County. The church has awarded 134 scholarships since 1992.
“It is our pleasure to help these young students in their educational pursuits,” says Pastor Michael Dubbs. “We wish them continued success in their chosen careers.”
The following students were each awarded $1,000 for 2020:
Clarissa Cole Angeloff is a member of Community Congregational Church. She graduated from Pinecrest High School in 2017, and is currently attending East Carolina University in Greenville. She plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in public health, with a concentration in community health by December 2020. She has been going to school year-round since her freshman year and completed her junior year with all A’s and one B, carrying 18 hours of classes.
She took 10 hours of classes this summer, along with working at The Log Cabin Country Store in West End. Once accepted by ECU’s graduate program, she will begin her master’s degree in public health, with a concentration in epidemiology.
Lydia Culp is a member of Christ Community Church. Culp graduated from Pinecrest High School and is currently attending Elon University. Her course of study is marketing. In February, Culp flew overseas to participate in a Global Exchange Program in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the devastating effects of COVID-19, the program ended abruptly and she returned home. Her plan for her senior year is to complete her marketing degree and maximize her educational experience at Elon University.
“Elon is a special place and has given me so many unique opportunities,” says Culp.
Lillian C. Richardson is a member of Community Congregational Church. Richardson graduated from Union Pines High School in 2016 and attended Sandhills Community College and is currently attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Her course of study is elementary education.
“My goal, after college, is to be an elementary school teacher,” she says.
Devon Rosenberger is a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Union Pines High School in 2016 and from Elon University in May. Rosenberger has been accepted by the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland, U.K. She will seek a master of letters in art history and French, with a minor in Italian studies.
Rosenberger was a recipient of two art history awards from Omicron Delta Kappa, presented art history research (three years) at the Undergraduate Conference on Languages and Cultures, and was an intern at the North Carolina Museum of Art. She has traveled extensively in pursuit of her career to Sorrento, Italy, Paris, and Australia. She plans to continue her education in art history, eventually earning a doctorate. Her current career goal is to work as a curator of European art in a large museum.
The 2020 Church Scholarship Committee is made up of Jane Newton (chairwoman), Becky Cameron and Terry Nanney. Scholarships are awarded at the sole discretion of the scholarship committee.
Community Congregational Church, The Church of Wide Fellowship, is located at 141 North Bennett Street, in Southern Pines.
For additional information, visit www.communitycongregational.org or find us on Facebook at Community Congregational Church of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.