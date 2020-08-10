“You are invited to join our virtual class for an in-depth study of the Gospel of John,” says a spokesman for the Pinehurst COED Day Class of Community Bible Study.
Meetings will be via an online platform, each Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The 30-week study will begin Sept. 8, and conclude on May 4.
“Your personal study book and access to a weekly online meeting will be provided,” says the spokesman.
Each CBS study is written by Bible scholars, based on Scripture, and encompasses a three-part approach with personal study questions, a core group of a maximum of 15 people facilitated by trained leaders, and a weekly teaching session. Adults of all ages are welcome. Related programs for children and youth are available for enrolled parents or guardians.
“We welcome new class members throughout the class year,” says the spokesman.
The registration fee is $35 per adult and $10 per child; scholarships are available as needed. For questions and more detailed information, email cbssecretary@yahoo.com. Online registration is available at pinehurst.cbsclass.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.