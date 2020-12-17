Sheila Cummings, sister of the late Raymond Cummings, has honored his life of service with a memorial scholarship at UNC Pembroke.
Recognized as the longest serving member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, Raymond Cummings dedicated his life to serving his fellow man. A tireless advocate for Robeson County, he lived by the credo “Others first.”
Cummings’ ladder of success was built on a strong educational foundation, which led to 24 years as a county commissioner, a community leader, and administrator with UNC Pembroke and the local school system.
A two-time graduate of UNCP, Cummings believed in the transformative power of education, something that was engrained in him at an early age by his grandparents Foy and Bloss Cummings.
In the months following his untimely death in August, Sheila Cummings — with support from family and friends — was inspired to honor her brother with a $25,000 gift to UNCP to establish the Commissioner Raymond Cummings Memorial Scholarship.
“As an alumnus, Raymond’s life personifies what we do at UNCP, and that is to inspire our students to serve, to work for positive change, not just success, but most importantly, for significance,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “His life of service will continue in the county he called home.
“Sheila’s gift in honor of her brother will provide opportunities for students to carry on his legacy, a testament to a life well-lived.”
The family hopes the effort will support and inspire future leaders who share Raymond’s passion for public service. The scholarship will be awarded annually to students from Robeson County who have financial need and desire to pursue a career in public service in criminal justice, health, social work, nursing, education, political science or government.
Sheila Cummings also began her educational career at UNCP before earning an aerospace engineering degree at the University of Maryland-College Park. In 2009, she formed her own company, Cummings Aerospace, with locations in Huntsville, Ala., and Niceville, Fla.
“My brother and I shared many things in common, but most importantly the one thing we were passionate about was education,” she said. “We recognized that our roles and responsibilities as community leaders were to help provide educational opportunities for those individuals who perhaps didn’t have the means or may need a helping hand to pursue their dreams. This endowment is one of the best ways that I can honor my brother’s memory, and honor his passion for education and his love for the people of Robeson County.”
Reared in the St. Anna community near Pembroke, Raymond Cummings earned a degree in elementary education from then-Pembroke State University. He returned later to complete a Master of Arts degree in education. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve, rising to the rank of captain, and was then employed at UNCP in 1987. For 12 years he served in varied administrative roles, including Student Activities Director. Cummings transitioned to the county school system, where he retired as director of transportation.
A true champion for Robeson County, Cummings devoted more than two decades as a county commissioner and served on numerous boards, including the Lumber River Workforce Development Board and the Transportation Advisory Committee. He spearheaded the Robeson County Clean and Green initiative, a project he enthusiastically supported until his death.
Sheila Cummings said her brother always maintained a close affinity for his alma mater. “Raymond was a student of the university and later an employee, so these experiences gave him a strong commitment to education because he saw firsthand how the university cared for the students and helped them become successful and prepared them to become productive citizens. He was committed to UNCP.”
Cummings said she hopes future recipients will carry on her brother’s love for community, family, education and public service. “It is my hope that recipients of this scholarship will take the opportunity to learn a more about Raymond and his public service career and use that as a model for a future career.”
Steve Varley, vice chancellor for Advancement, added “It’s a privilege to help honor the memory of Commissioner Cummings with this wonderful scholarship at UNCP, and we look forward to seeing it grow with the help of additional gifts from many in our community who have been touched by his life and work.”
Cummings is survived by his wife, Betsy Cummings; three sons, Robert, Raymond Foy, Braxton; and two daughters, Erica and Aryssa.
To learn more about the Commissioner Raymond Cummings Memorial Scholarship or to make a contribution to the fund, contact the Office of Advancement at UNC Pembroke at (910) 521-6252 or email advancement@uncp.edu.
