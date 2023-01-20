Whether taking on relationships, his Italian-American family, or current events Joe DeVito’s dead-on timing, unexpected twists and sheer flights of lunacy make him a favorite at venues across the USA and at the top clubs in New York City.
Catch him on stage Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC), on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines. Tickets start at $25; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
DeVito has performed on “The Late Late Show,” “Comics Unleashed,” “Comedy Central, AXS-tv’s “Gotham Comedy Live” and more, including a semi-finalist turn on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He also writes for the top-rated “Gutfeld!” show on the Fox News channel, where he appears as a panelist and performer.
Joe’s comedy albums are in regular rotation on Sirius/XM Radio, and his “clean comedy” special for Dry Bar Comedy has over 8 million views online.
BPAC does not censor performances or make any guarantees of show content. We encourage parents to use their discretion when deciding if a show is appropriate for their child. This performance may contain strong language and frank discussion of adult situations. All children under 13 must be seated with an adult at this performance. Children under 5 will not be permitted into the theater.
Everyone attending the performance, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Any person disrupting a performance or inhibiting the enjoyment of an event for guests may be removed from the theater without refund.
Concessions will be available at this performance.
Lobby doors and the box office will open one hour before showtime. Theater doors open for seating approximately 30 minutes before showtime.
