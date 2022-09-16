The Murphy Family Band will grace the Great Lawn at Weymouth Center on Sunday, Sept. 25, with its rich repertoire of jazz standards, bossa nova, spirituals and original music. Paul Murphy, the patriarch of the family band, performs on piano and is joined by his wife, Sharon, three of their children — Anna, Kent, Greene — and family friend Dr. Larry Arnold.
“Their music is adventurous, creative and passionate,” says Arnold, who has performed with Paul since 1994.
The Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy, musician extraordinaire and community pillar, has seemingly done it all. He graduated Pinecrest High School in 1979, studied piano tuning in Ohio, did missionary work in the U.S. Virgin Islands, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and served as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. Paul completed a B.A. in music theory and composition at UNC Chapel Hill in 1991 and went on to earn a Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School, and a Doctor of Ministry from Hood Theological Seminary. He is pastor of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church in Southern Pines, and an elected member of the Town Council.
Paul grew up in a musical household. His father, pianist Bob Murphy, settled the family in Moore County in 1971 and opened Murphy’s Music Center in Aberdeen, which later moved to Southern Pines. Bob acted as the music contractor, piano tuner and principal performer for the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst for over four decades, where Paul and other family members have often performed.
Originally a clarinetist by training, Paul hadn’t played much piano until a gig opportunity presented itself and some friends convinced him to do it. He started playing just melodies and bass lines and thought, “I need to learn to fill this in!” And so he did.
The family band’s initial performance was at Weymouth Center a decade ago when they organized a concert in honor of Bob, who had taken ill. Paul vividly remembers his father coming up to play a song with the family on that special day. They played regularly in the community ever since, including their special Murphy Family Christmas shows.
The band features Anna Elizabeth Murphy, musician and actress, singing repertoire from the Great American Songbook and bossa nova compositions by Antônio Carlos Jobim in the original Portuguese. Kent Murphy, drums, produced Pierce Freelon’s Grammy-nominated album, “Black to the Future,” and is the music production coordinator at Partners in Ministry in Laurinburg. Sharon Murphy, voice, is a certified MCPS English Language Arts teacher. Greene Murphy, voice, is a composer whose musical montage was featured on “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Dr. Larry Arnold, bass, is professor of Media Integration and Jazz Studies at UNCP.
The second concert in the 2022-2023 Jazz Series, generously sponsored by NC Arts Council’s “Spark the Arts” program and FirstHealth Concierge Signature Medicine, takes place on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring your own chairs, blankets and a picnic. A cash bar with mimosas, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Lawn tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and free for kids 12 and under. VIP tables for up to six people are available. For more information and tickets, visit weymouthcenter.org. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, a 501(c)(3) organization, is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines and is home to the NC literary Hall of Fame.
Dr. Aaron Vandermeer is the Coordinator of Jazz Studies and Music Industry at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.