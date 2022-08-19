Swing into fun on the Great Lawn at Weymouth Center next Sunday, Aug. 28, for the kickoff of the “Come Sunday” Fall Jazz Series with Keenan McKenzie and the Riffers, a Durham-based band specializing in music of the ‘30s and ‘40s.
“I would definitely call the Riffers a ‘swing band,’ says bandleader McKenzie, “as I think that helps distinguish it from later styles of related music, like straight-ahead jazz.”
With leader McKenzie on saxophone/clarinet, the seven-piece band includes trumpet, trombone, piano, bass, drums and vocals. Their setlist for “Come Sunday” includes high-energy up-tempo music from a variety of bandleaders, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and others. They will also perform some original material, including songs with their featured vocalist, Laura Windley.
When asked about the lasting universal appeal of swing music, McKenzie says, “It was the pop music of its time, and a lot of it is simply good writing with timeless lyrics. You can find a lot of humanity in this era of music, considering the economic conditions of the time and the struggles of Black Americans in particular. There’s a reason people call it the ‘Great American Songbook.’”
He adds, “It continues much of its popularity today thanks to the modern swing dance scene, which encompasses lindy hop, balboa, and other forms of social dancing.”
Although Keenan McKenzie and the Riffers have been a group since 2017, many have been playing together since college, performing for several high-profile swing dance events, including Lindy Focus and the California Balboa Classic along with events from Durham to San Francisco.
McKenzie grew up in a musical household. “My parents play a blend of folk, old-time, Irish, original music and more, largely on string instruments and also introduced me to a few swing tunes,” he says. “I took piano lessons early on, and then played clarinet and ultimately saxophone in middle school … I think just because it seemed cool!”
McKenzie formed his first band for the seventh grade talent show and eventually decided to pursue a jazz degree in college.
The first in the three-part Fall 2022 “Come Sunday” Jazz Series, sponsored by FirstHealth Concierge Signature Medicine and supported by donors Sandy Trembly and Paul Hammock, takes place outdoors Aug. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Bring your own chairs, blankets and a picnic. There will be a cash bar with mimosas, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages available.
Lawn tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and free for kids 12 and under. VIP tables for up to six people are available, situated in the shade near the stage, and include tickets for music, light hors d’oeuvres, and an adult beverage.
