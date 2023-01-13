Break out your Bedazzler and join the Care Group Inc. for a fun evening of cheesy bling and bingo on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the historic Fair Barn, in Pinehurst.
A Queen and King of Bling will be crowned at the event, in addition to bingo prizes and raffle items provided by local businesses and individuals. You can strike a pose in the bling booth, enjoy drinks, desserts and snacks while having a great time with your friends and neighbors. All proceeds benefit the Care Group Inc.
Based in Southern Pines, The Care Group was formed by the merging, in 2020, of the Moore County Literacy Council and Moore Buddies Mentoring. The combined organization marshals public and private resources to supply free remedial education to Moore County residents of all ages. Programming includes community mentoring, in-school mentoring and tutoring, a structured day program for youth, Motheread/Fatheread, ESL, Adult Basic Education and Adult Goal Based Education tutoring, citizenship and digital literacy classes for adults. In addition, The Care Group also coordinates a food pantry that supports its mentoring groups.
“Everything we do focuses on that one-on-one relationship. People don’t change their lives because of a program, they change their lives because of the relationship they have with someone helping them, guiding them, encouraging them to make good choices to have a better life,” says Joyce Clevenger, executive director of The Care Group Inc.
For more information, to donate or volunteer, contact The Care Group Inc. at www.thecaregroupinc.org or call (910) 692-5954.
