The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange is turning 100 this year, and there will be festivities and celebrations to join in during this coming year.

The Exchange has been alive and vital for this community, adding the ability for folks to make money and see themselves through hard times by selling crafts and art all of these 100 years.

The Cabin is a landmark in and of itself and has housed this institution all of these years. It is always a struggle to keep the cabin and the institution moving forward-to not only exist but grow with the times.

We are happy to be alive and well during this times of growth and change in Pinehurst, but we also need support from the town, Pinehurst Resort and from you, our members and guests. Many of you come to us for our tasty lunches as well as to buy quality gifts in our shop.

Now our neighbor, the Resort, is introducing changes to their business model and to their physical layout — all of which are exciting — but what we fear is literally being swamped by run-off from the proposed parking lot that will nestle within 40 inches of our back wall. Yep, 40 inches between us and a lot of impervious surface.

The membership and board of the Exchange have done a lot to make the cabin better by getting new electrical wiring, adding air conditioning, redoing much of the roof. We have been gifted wonderful plantings to help us not only look better, but be water friendly. We have a run-off pond to help with all of that rain water, which always flows our way, but unless our neighbor makes sure that drainage is in place to keep water from flowing onto the Exchange property, we will be in a pickle.

I am sure both the Village Council and the resort will do the right thing, but in the vein of “trust but verify,” I am asking anyone who loves the Exchange, is a member or volunteer or who has bought from us, enjoyed our lunches or the the special Tea on the Train, to write to the council and resort to remind them to be good neighbors. Encourage them think about the plan as if we were their old auntie’s house which, though close to their land, is yet beloved and deserving of their help and love.

You can find the address for each of the council members on the VOP website. Contact Tom Pashley at Pinehurst Resort at P.O. Box 4000, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

I am confident that the right outcome will be had, but it never hurts to remind folks how our history should be acknowledged and protected.

This coming year The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will be celebrating 100 years with another Tea on the Train, special events and with great gratitude to all of our members, staff and clients who make the cabin such a special place. We look forward to you all coming to see us and enjoying this milestone year.

Another observation is that this summer feels a lot more jolly than last summer by virtue of wonderful things happening that we can actually attend. “Twelfth Night,” the comedy by Shakespeare, will be performed in Tufts Park by The Uprising Theatre Company.

“Why this is very midsummer madness,” says Olivia.

A jolly romp is just what we all need. Go to the website to be a donor/member (great benefits if you do) or snag a table for you and some friends. I know you can come for free, but should we really?

A year of not be able to raise funds in person and not performing has hurt this troupe, as well as Judson Theatre, which will also be back this coming fall. So throw a little something in the pot if you can. Visit www.uprisingtheatrecompany.com and www.judsontheatre.com. Help them entertain us! It is not enough to love theater, you really have to support theater.

Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials. She is an adviser to the board of the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange.

