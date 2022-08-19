On Jan. 7, 1993, my 20-year-old son, Eric, drove into the desert outside of Phoenix and ended his life. That day his pain ended and mine began. I have been on a grief/healing journey for almost 30 years.
I experienced all the emotions we’ve learned about grief: shock, denial, anger, depression, seclusion and mostly wanting to be with my son. With the inability to think clearly, breathe fully and make day-to-day decisions, I felt like I was going crazy.
By reading books, I discovered I was experiencing heavy grief. All I could do was cry, scream, walk, pray and write letters to my son in a journal. It’s called grief work. With every step I walked, every prayer I said, with every tear I shed and every letter I wrote, I grew stronger and knew that I could and would survive.
A friend introduced me to a friend of hers whose son had taken his life. Her words made sense as she shared her story. She even smiled and laughed. I saw myself in her. If she could get through this horrific grief, I thought, so could I. She told me about the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP), established in 1987. Their mission statement reads: To save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. They are dedicated to saving lives by creating a community empowered by suicide awareness, research and education, and by advocating for public policies and programs for survivors of suicide.
I became active in the Cleveland chapter of AFSP. As the organization grew, so did their commitment to survivors of suicide. They created Out of the Darkness community walks to raise funds and bring awareness to suicide and prevention. I participated in an overnight walk in Chicago with about 2,000 other survivors. I also marched in Washington, D.C., and delivered letters to Congress to ask for support for suicide prevention policies. I trained to be a facilitator for survivor of suicide groups for those whose loved ones died by suicide.
In 2003, the Ohio Department of Mental Health established suicide prevention and education coalitions in all 88 of that state’s counties. I was an active charter member of our county’s coalition until I moved to Southern Pines in 2015.
Members of our coalition presented workshops, educational programs to community organizations, churches and schools. We held community walks and presented the AFSP International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, held annually the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It’s a day for survivors to listen to stories of other survivors and resources televised by AFSP. Our coalition also had a panel of local survivors and local resources. I have also shared my story in my book, “Tell Your Story Walking: One Mother’s Legacy, Grieving, Surviving and Thriving.”
Recently I traveled to Ohio to attend an AFSP conference for long-term survivors. Over 200 people who lost a loved one to suicide five years ago and longer gathered to remember, share stories, and learn about recent programs AFSP offers for survivors.
The keynote speaker was Zak Williams, Robin Williams’ son, who spoke to us the day after his father would have been 71 years old.
He shared his first experience at age 13 when his cousin died by suicide, talked about his own depression and his grief in the aftermath of his father’s suicide. He explained what he called “mental hygiene”: healthy eating, meditation, exercise, therapy, community support.
For his personal self-care, Williams chose service by advocating for mental health, which is why he spoke at this conference.
“Connecting to others is essential for the healing process in a nonjudgmental environment and that we are in a mental health crisis today,” he told the audience.
He announced a new resource that AFSP helped implement. The 988-suicide crisis hotline is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
Zak’s father found happiness in making people laugh. Williams found happiness through service. He encouraged us to find our happiness by what we stand for.
I have known what I stand for these past 30 years: bringing awareness to suicide prevention and helping others who have experienced the suicide of a loved one.
We were asked, “What is our takeaway from this conference?” Attending this conference reinforced my commitment to share suicide information and prevention in my community, including veterans and military, as I am a veteran.
