Marriage is about compromise, I’ve counseled couples. But sometimes, ya just give up and give in.
My wife, Beverly, and I discussed the transition from live Fraser fir to artificial tree for several years. She was ready for no more watering, no more shedding needles, no more having to saw off half a trunk because we eyeballed a tree we thought was just the right size.
Yes, “yuck,” to sticky sap on the floor, but it’s Christmas, for heaven’s sake. Sap on the floor isn’t the end of the world.
I wasn’t ready for the artificial substitute. “I’ll water, I’ll sweep up the needles, I’ll do the sawing and clipping and sap cleaning.”
“Live trees are expensive,” said Beverly.
“Yeah, but 10 years of live trees equals the price of one artificial tree from Wayfair,” I volleyed back.
“I’ve priced one at Michaels, I have a coupon, and a gift card,” she argued, gently.
“But we’re supporting North Carolina businesses, helping farm families. And what about the thrill of searching for that perfect tree? The scent of a fresh-cut Fraser fir wafting throughout the house?”
“It’s a fire hazard,” she said.
“Uggh,” I thought. That fresh-cut Fraser was looking less likely.
Traditions die hard. Live trees have been a part of our family since we were married. Some years, when the rush was on, I selected the tree. Other years, it was a hot cocoa-Hallmark Channel-family photo kinda thing. And then there were those trips to North Carolina Christmas tree farms, trudging up muddy mountain sides to find the perfect tree, hauling it home, tied to the top of a minivan.
Can you make those kinds of memories with a fake fir?
Yes, there were two years out of our 30-year marriage when we came home to toppled-over trees and a few broken ornaments. But fake firs fall too.
Our conversations seemed to narrow the options to three; live tree, fake fir, no tree. The third option wasn’t an option. So I gave in, conceded, threw in the proverbial towel. Michael’s and a coupon and a gift card won out.
We ended up purchasing a 7.5 foot pre-lit Glendale fir. I had my sarcastic moment. “What’s a Glendale fir? Does it even grow in North Carolina?”
I have to confess, cost was minimal, setup was about five minutes, no needles to clog the vacuum. Lights were perfectly placed. Squint test, passed. The scent was absent but, honestly, once inside the house, I only detected an occasional whiff from those fresh-cut firs. Also, no scratchy throat for a couple of days. Allergies maybe? Another plus, I conceded, was the ability to hang heavy ornaments.
One oddity, the tree appears to be a mix of what looks like Fraser and pine.
“Does something like this really exist?,” I asked.
No matter. Those strong, fake branches supported ornaments from our travels, our children’s growing up years, and vintage baubles given to us over time. Yes, a quirky tree with everything from baby Jesus next to a pink pig, next to an oyster, next to a mini-Fenway Park. But it's our tree, and it looks fabulous.
But who doesn’t like to sit and admire a lighted tree?
So I asked if we could keep it up year-round. Snowflakes in January, hearts in February, shamrocks, Easter eggs, red, white, and blue . . . Marriage, remember, requires compromise. No decision has been made, but I’m not ready to cry “uncle.”
"Can we at least keep it up until Lent?"
I really like our fake Glendale fir, whatever that is. Mostly, I love the lights, the lights and the memories. I’m grateful for both because we need both light and good memories. We always have and we always will: And compromise. In marriage, and in life, we need compromise, for without it, we either bend or we break. And like marriage, and life, the perfect tree, live or artificial, probably doesn’t exist.
If you go for live, remember, lopsided and scruffy have so much more character, like picking the runt of the litter. So help out the locals or trudge up the mountain. Saw, and sneeze, and sweep up those needles. In the end, it’s all about light.
“Hey, Beverly, can we ditch "NCIS" tonight for a Hallmark Channel movie?” “Sure,” she says. Ah, plug in that tree, fire up those logs, and warm the cocoa. Marriage is all about compromise.
Merry Christmas, friends.
Tom Allen is minister of education at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines.
