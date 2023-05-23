Last Christmas, when our daughters asked my wife, Beverly, and me what we wanted for a holiday gift, I suggested tickets to a Carolina Hurricanes game. Our older daughter, Hannah, and her husband are big fans; we thought a family outing, with younger daughter, Sarah, and her husband would be fun. Admittedly, 25 years ago, when hockey, which I perceived as a cold weather “Northern” sport, came to the home of ACC hoops I shook my head. My reaction: “It’ll never go over.” Surprisingly, Tarheel hockey took off like a breakaway.
From September to April, college football and basketball monopolize our TV. I married a gal from Georgia, a rabid SEC and Bulldogs fan. In the fall, college football consumes our Saturdays; we’re either glued to the TV or attending NC State games. College hoops and pre-Super Bowl playoffs, followed by March Madness and the Final Four consume dark winter and early spring evenings. The Masters is an early spring gift, but when I hear the crack of the bat, I’m ready to change the channel. For me, televised baseball is like watching paint dry, even with the new rules to speed up a dawdling game. Beverly, on the other hand, has seven months of endless innings which she loves. Another reason marriages thrive with at least two televisions.
So from April until the end of August, with the exception of a favorite team or two in the college baseball playoffs, there isn’t much by way of sporting events to keep my attention. Then, in February, the family hockey outing. Seats were in the nosebleed section of Raleigh’s PNC Arena which didn’t compromise the views. The energy, atmosphere and spirit - electric. We arrived early, snagged some Shake Shack burgers, and got to our seats in time for the national anthem. Since the Canes were playing the Montreal Canadiens, “O Canada” shared the bill with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
I watched a couple of televised games prior to that night, but the extent of my knowledge was minimal - puck, goalie, stick. I knew the game was played skating on ice. I knew it was a physical sport, with knocking or “checking” opponents against the boards, occasional scuffles, and fast, scrappy plays to get the puck in the net. One of our sons-in-law provided a primer on lesser infractions, such as being offsides and icing. Bad boy penalties - elbowing, high sticking, fighting - get you thrown into the penalty box, hockey’s equivalent of a toddler-time out. Those penalties bring about the crowd-rousing “power play,” when the penalized player sits out and the opposing team fields five players on four for a few minutes.
Apart from two 20-minute breaks between three periods, the game is pretty much non-stop action, even if hockey tends to be low scoring. Before long, Beverly and I were into the game, cheering “Let’s go Canes,” and a crowd favorite, “Cheaters never win,” when a Canadiens player spent time in the penalty box. The Canes won 6-2, celebrating the victory with their “storm surge” where players lead hyped fans in a surge of applause.
Pumped from our first professional hockey game and ready for more televised puck drops, we made plans to attend another game, a month later. This time the family, decked out in Canes t-shirts, watched our team fall to the New York Rangers, a team whose fans outnumbered the smattering of Canadiens’ fans at the previous game. But even with a loss, we left on a high, a fun family outing, surrounded by thousands of other Caniacs cheering for the home team.
I wonder, perhaps that frenzied common bond is transcended by something greater than competition, the thrill of a goal, or even the amazing athleticism of professional hockey players. As a minister, I’ve advocated years for more silence and less noise in our lives, but maybe there are occasions when we need celebratory sirens and surges that lift our spirits, get our hearts pumping, and cause us to fist bump and high five a stranger seated next to us, someone we’ll probably never meet again. Maybe that’s why burgers taste better in an arena, or hot dogs in a stadium. Whether you win or lose a Stanley Cup or a Master’s green jacket, being part of something more than cable news, home shopping networks, and reality TV is worth the effort. Maybe, in the end, like so many other diversions in life, joy is what it’s all about. Let’s go Canes!
Tom Allen is a retired minister living in Whispering Pines.
