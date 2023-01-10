Tell the truth: Do you really care whether Meghan made Kate cry over little Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress … or vise versa? Whether the Duchess of Sussex was rude to a footman? Whether some psycho-babbler gleaned Harry’s mixed emotions through his body language?
I don’t. But I do care that from dawn to the wee hours my browser airs new twists hourly — pseudo-twists, actually, like violating the no-darker-than-nude nail polish rule. Or deciding their $30-mil nine-bedroom 16-bathroom Montecito pad, a stone’s throw from Oprah’s, no longer suits their needs.
I mean, thousands of hungry, cold, desperate families are sleeping on El Paso streets after traveling for weeks, some on foot. Ukrainians face brutal winter without power, heat, water and I’m supposed to weep over the soap operatic lives of two handsome, fabulously rich young adults with two healthy, well-dressed, adorable children living in a mansion surrounded by guards, waited on by a staff of housekeepers, nannies, gardeners and cooks?
Surely you didn’t think Mommy makes Jell-O in her stilettos costing more than a teacher pockets in a month.
Yet all this extravagance isn’t enough. For a couple seeking “privacy” they do a lot of whining and spilling their guts for the almighty American dollar dished out by Netflix, and lapped up by both American and British consumers.
I never thought Harry was the sharpest knife in the drawer, not half as sharp as the actress of lukewarm talent who conceived this script released on the heels of Harry’s tell-all, aptly titled “Spare.”
As in “spare me”?
This represents a bitter disappointment for celeb-watchers like me who find the royal family fascinating. I was willing, even eager, to watch TV docudramas channeling the Queen’s birthday, her coronation and Jubilee, family weddings, death of her longtime (but not always long-suffering) husband. I especially liked seeing the loo in her royal train, engineered so bath water would not slosh as it rounded a corner. I find customs and mannerisms rather quaint with a few off-putting exceptions. Like when the queen finishes eating everyone at the table must also stop.
Darned if I’d relinquish a scrap of Scottish salmon just because Elizabeth II had enough. Or eat Special K, her breakfast fave, when the palace larder stocks kippers and scones.
No bagels. No shellfish, either, because it spoils easily.
Back to H&M. The biggest shock is why American audiences lap up this constant barrage. After all, Prince Harry is a British celebrity, son of a fairytale princess. All we have is the Biden boy. True, Meghan, now a dual citizen, retains the entrepreneurial spirit of a Yankee go-getter. Still, she shouldn’t flaunt flying by private jet from London to New York for a baby shower either. Better to tone down the fascinators (correct name for those ridiculous hats) and LET GO HARRY’S HAND, knowing that the queen frowned on PDA.
I miss the queen. She was unflappable. You knew to expect a brightly colored outfit and sweet smile when she made an appearance. King Charles III shows up in a Saville Row suit that, on him, looks dull. Unkind comments abound concerning his appearance and affectations, like the toilet paper brand that travels with him. He looked even grumpier when Diana got more attention. In her absence, he still does, although Camilla poses no threat.
At least he eats organic and wears kilts.
And now, Meghan wants to burn her candle at both ends – a famous fashionista leaving a trail of disgruntled footmen and discarded mansions on either side of the pond. No wonder the Royal Family is called The Firm. It must bankroll millions from tattletales to support an outdated lifestyle.
I fear this marriage and the business it generates will not end well, particularly since the Duchess has mentioned, I think to her confidant Oprah, a return to acting, obviously part of the grand plan circulated by those hateful British tabloids.
I don’t wish these young royals ill. I just wish they would, from time to time, stop by Westminster Abbey, offer a prayer of thanks for their blessings … then, when not on duty opening hospitals and christening submarines, sit down and shut up.
