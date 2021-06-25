The ground has been broken and the building begins on FirstHealth’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.
I am very excited about the future of treatment here on Page Road. Lung cancer is a grave problem in Moore County, and FirstHealth and Dr. Pritchard are in the forefront of testing, trials and treatment. And there are other doctors whom I hope to introduce you to over time doing great diagnostics, treatment and trials. Getting to test folks early is key, because early detection of any illness is the patient’s best chance of a good outcome for them.
The teams of doctors and researchers at FirstHealth keep company with some of the most prestigious hospitals and clinicians in the country. FirstHealth is often in a small and elite group when it comes to ground-breaking clinical trials, and it means we are often linked with the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Hospital and a handful of others who are in the forefront of such trials.
This was something I had no idea about until I got involved with the Foundation of FirstHealth. I have to say it is impressive that our hometown hospital plays on such an important field with the top clinicians in this country. Many other hospitals only dream of having such talent on staff, and the ability to go into clinical trials of this importance, which lead to great advances. We have all that happening here on Page Road.
Every cancer is a threat to each patient and family. Your cancer, when it happens to you, is the worst cancer. FirstHealth is there to work on the many cancers while putting you and your family at the center of treatment — and beyond.
Donating what you can for as long as you can is key to the growth of FirstHealth’s dedication, not only to the Cancer Center but all the research trials it is involved in. FirstHealth also has funds to help those who need financial help paying bills, getting to treatments and appointments — in short, philanthropy for people who need help to just get some care.
The FirstHealth structure exists as a unique member of our communal family — from staff to volunteers. Their sole drive is to serve and heal. The Foundation is that part of First Health that works to financially make the investment in the future possible. They also act as the source of a “helping hand” to both staff and patient by having the money to invest in programs to assist in the mental wellbeing of doctors, nurses and staff, the mental and spiritual wellbeing of patients and a way to financially support those for whom an Uber ride may stand between them and their chemo appointment. They exist to keep Clara’s House open for those who travel to come for treatment and need an affordable and nearby “home away from home” while they or their loved one is in treatment.
Art Medeiros, chairman of the Foundation, spoke eloquently at the ground breaking about how this hospital and foundation are community gems driven by the involvement of our community.
“I believe we are building a haven of hope, a haven of healing and a haven of help,” he said.
It is done not just for the community, but by the participation of the community.
From hospital to cancer center to hospice, our needs are met right here at home. If you or someone you know and love has benefited or is benefiting from the good works of FirstHealth, I urge you to plan to help the Foundation keep moving forward by a planned donation to support their work so we can all be at our best at every stage of our lives.
Contact the Foundation of FirstHealth by calling (910) 695-7500 or write to them at Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
This is an investment that pays dividends in ways well beyond money.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
