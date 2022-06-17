Ellis Thomas Kunkel, our first grandchild, was born at 9:25 a.m., on Wednesday, April 27. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces. And he’s perfect.
I Googled April 27 and discovered that Ellis shares a birthday with Ulysses S. Grant, Coretta Scott King, and inventor Samuel Morse. April 27 is also National Babe Ruth Day, as well as National Prime Rib Day. Baseball, prime rib, and a new grandson. Does it get any better?
April 27 is also National Tell a Story Day. Here's one for Ellis. A week before he was born, after a couple of days of a runny nose and sneezing, I tested positive for COVID. Thankfully, a very mild breakthrough case. I couldn’t be with Ellis' parents or my wife (who thankfully dodged the bullet) at the hospital when he was born, but I’ve never been more thankful for text messaging and FaceTime. My isolation ended the day before he came home. When I finally got to hold him, I was masked and teary and amazed at the tiny, healthy miracle that is my grandson.
“Think of the stories you can tell him,” well-intentioned friends said, trying to help me find some silver lining in a COVID cloud. The stories indeed. And there will be others, just as my father shared stories with me about the day I was born.
Speaking of stories, this year, Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, began at sundown the night of April 27. On the Jewish calendar, the day is observed on the 27th of Nisan. Because the calendar is lunisolar, regulated by the positions of both moon and sun, the day falls in either April or May. The significance of that annual observance, on the day of Ellis' birth, was a reminder that although he arrived on a morning that dawned sunny and warm, to a family that loved him even before he was born, he arrived into a world still suffering through a pandemic, a world where war was being waged, a world where atrocities still happen.
On the eve of Yom HaShoah, alone due to my isolation but grateful for the gift of a healthy grandson, I pondered what stories I might share with him in years to come. Perhaps, I thought, during his middle or high school years, when Holocaust education takes place in North Carolina schools, I will share my story of hearing Ralph Jacobson’s story.
Ralph, a Pinehurst native who died last October, was a Holocaust survivor. Our friendship began in 2001, when I interviewed him as a primary source for my doctoral project at Baylor University. As a child, Ralph, along with his mother and sister, escaped to the United States, but not before the Nazis sent most of his family, including his father, to their deaths.
When Ellis hears about Kristallnacht, “The Night of Broken Glass,” I’ll tell him about how my friend heard the windows of Jewish homes and businesses being shattered by bricks and stones, thrown by hate-filled German citizens and paramilitary, on the evening of Nov. 9, 1938, in his hometown of Osnabruck. I’ll tell him about how Ralph and others smelled the smoke from burning buildings, including their synagogue and school, and how he hid from Nazis going house to house, arresting Jewish men and boys for transport to concentration camps. And I’ll tell him these terrible things happened because of prejudice and hatred that went unchallenged far too long, because there were people who were indifferent or simply afraid to challenge such personified evil.
I will pray that as Ellis grows up, he will show up and stand up against injustice and hatred, that he will be a light to those who are in need, and that when he hears other stories of atrocities and terror, he will come to embrace the words, “never again.”
When I officiated at the weddings of our two daughters, I ended my words of encouragement with this phrase, “For the rest of your married days, remember this — Be grateful, be faithful and be kind.”
Our gift to Ellis’ parents, our daughter Hannah and husband, Zach, was a framed print with those words, along with the admonition to be curious. A little boy looks over a fence with his companion, the family dog, a golden doodle. The print was created by a high school classmate of Hannah’s.
Our prayer is that those words will also take root in Ellis’ life, through the influence and kindness of parents and family, teachers and friends, and others he will meet along the journey.
This Father's Day, as I give thanks for my two daughters and my new grandson, I pray that Ellis' parents, his family and friends, and all of God’s children, born this day and in the years to come, will embrace hope and not hatred, for their sake and for the sake of the life of this world.
Tom Allen is a retired minister living in Whispering Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.