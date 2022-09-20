Now that the pomp and eulogies have faded, guards have removed their medieval costumes, the queues have ended, the sleek black horses have been stabled and kings and commoners have gone home, we can afford to celebrate Queen E’s lighter side, including that sweet smile. Because royal was OK but she never claimed divinity: She liked one-liners, along with a buzz from her daily Dubonnet and gin. She had a favorite brand of tea: Twinings Earl Grey, available in most American supermarkets. With it, no buttery shortbread or petites-fours. Instead, jam or marmalade sandwiches cut in circles.
A good introduction would be the cheeky little ditty Paul McCartney composed, titled “Her Majesty”:
Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl
But she doesn’t have a lot to say.
Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl
But she changes day to day …
Did Sir Paul mean changing outfits?
How the world loves clothes-watching. Serendipitously, tiny waists were in fashion during Lilibet’s youth. Hers, tinier than Scarlett O’Hara’s, was emphasized by what a fashion commentator called “a full bosom.”
That was before the elegant suits and coats.
Sorry, Norman Hartnell, but today your ‘60s styles look a tad frumpy.
Things changed in the 1990s when Angela Kelly came aboard as dresser/wardrobe mistress. Kelly not only selected outfits-du-jour but often designed them and researched local customs and prohibitions. Of course a list was kept of what was worn where and when to prevent repeats.
Surely each palace has an on-site dry cleaner; Dubonnet leaves a nasty stain.
Queen E knew people wanted to catch a glimpse so, as her height declined, her colors elevated.
Oh my. The neon greens, poison purples, sherbet oranges, electric blues, bubblegum pinks, lemon yellows and fire-engine reds would tempt a Las Vegas showgirl.
Adoring subjects gasped. She just flashed that one-smile-fits-all.
In fact, her only wardrobe gaffe was not packing black on the tour of Africa, in 1952, cut short by the death of her father. Upon returning to England, mourning attire had to be whisked onto the plane before she could greet Winston Churchill on the tarmac. Now, no royal travels without funereal attire.
Within palace walls couture ran to floral prints (think chintz) with waistlines eased by those jam sandwiches. My favorites were the pleated tartan skirts and three-ply cashmere sweaters reserved for long weekends at Balmoral. I’m pretty sure the only time she’s been photographed wearing pants was on horseback. Her silk designer headscarves are legend. But she has been gently chided for insisting on the same granny handbag and sensible pumps in a variety of dark colors. No slingbacks, no wedgies, no Skechers. Boo-hoo, Jimmy Choo.
The hats! Cat-in-the-Hat duels the Mad Hatter. Actually, her millinery styles have proceeded from homburgs and cloches to matador, boaters et al., almost all made from the same cloth as her jacket or coat, with brims dripping flowers and feathers. All I see is the dollar … make that pound … signs.
During her childhood the princess’s hair appeared thick and dark with a natural curl. But by young adulthood Her Majesty’s hair was just, uh, there. Neither short nor long, frequently upstaged by a tiara, it looked neat, forgettable.
However, when gray, then white took over its twist showed up better – one on each side of her forehead, perfectly symmetrical, with a fringe of curls around the neck and, unlike her outfits, totally 1950s. Perm? Rollers? Curling iron? Stylist Ian (of the cute little ponytail) Carmichael has done the queen’s hair, twice a week, for 20 years. He makes house calls at Windsor, Buckingham, wherever, including abroad. In lieu of tipping, she made him a Member of the Royal Victorian Order by laying a sword upon his shoulder.
Still, I’m betting he signed an NDA.
The queen got away with a lot, fashion wise, including a cheeky refusal to let her outfits reflect her age. Queen Consort Camilla plays a whole different ballgame. She never looks quite comfortable in her clothes which have class but little flair. Maybe the perpetual scowl comes from an itchy bra or a pinchy shoe. As for Catherine, princess of Wales, she proves that you can’t be too tall or too skinny or too rich to carry off the best rags.
As for King Charles III, well, how can a man compete with an outfit that marries violet to Belfast green? To stand out in a crowd he needs bunny ears.
I’m with Sir Paul: The queen was a pretty nice girl. She’ll bemissed. But how sad she never got to slouch around those drafty castles in sweatpants and a hoodie.
