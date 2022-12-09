We might not be well served to call the outage “domestic terrorism” and insurance companies may try to wriggle out of helping our retailer and restaurateurs if that term is invoked, so I will settle for theft of services, malicious activity. I will throw in attempted manslaughter because folks on oxygen and dialysis and other forms of support were put on the edge of disaster. This “prank” or “trespass” or what you will carried with it great harm.
For many of us it caused inconvenience and not terror, but for those whose lives were upended for such a long time there can be no restitution great enough. I am thinking of all the restaurants without generators, the cheese shop, the delis who all have to throw out what was perfectly good food just hours ago and is now in the debt column for all of them. Some may have insurance; many will not.
The waitstaff, the many men and women at cash registers who check us out but now have been without pay for a week, the overburdened hospitals facing yet another disaster. The many who live on the knife edge of poverty and now are well and truly in the ditch. We all had very different plans for the weeks coming up to the season of joy and peace and light.
Light, the warmth of the holiday season which embraces more than one faith this time of year, the light can we carry can add to this Season of Joy by allowing us to be agents of light and love.
Once the shops and restaurants are open drop by. If you are not in a position to offer financial help, just welcome them back and tell them you will be in to buy cheese or have a meal. If you have the ability to give a little or a lot, take an envelope with cash to them and simply say “Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, I hope this helps.” It can be pennies from a piggy bank, a dollar or $500, every bit helps. More than the money it will be, just as it was in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the warmth of being appreciated, upheld in a time of strife and struggle.
Be a Clarence and earn your wings at this beginning of winter. As we glide into the time of darker days bring light to our injured community and make real the promise of this time; brighter days are to come.
It is also important to offer real thanks to folks like Mark Elliott, who was able to offer a place for many of us to not only eat and be warm but use his Wi-Fi to get business done. Thank you to all the food trucks, doughnut shops, Swank and the others who chose to help.
Thanks to The Country Bookshop for having a Book Bonanza giveaway to help parents and children weather the time without wifi. It is lovely to see a line down the street for the best of “back in the day” recreation-books.
As we come back into the world of Wi-Fi and electricity let us take the lessons of resilience and kindness into the rest of the year and beyond.
Let us be, as Dickens says of Scrooge after his dark night:
“He became as good a friend, as good a master and as good a man , as the good old city knew…and it was always said of him that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. …May that be truly said of us, and all of us! And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless us, everyone!”
Now is our chance to beat the Spirits at their own game and become the best we can be by our own hearts and guidance.
Help those who have helped us, help those who have lost so much and bask in the glow of filling your spiritual pockets with the joy of human kindness. Give. The dividends will be greater than you can know.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.