There is a lot of what people like to call “buzz” around over-the-counter hearing aids just now, and I have really been thinking about this a lot.
Now, as many of you may remember, I joined the ranks of the audibly assisted a number of years ago, and it certainly has helped me a great deal. Darling Husband is even happier because I am almost never saying “What?” anymore. I could see divorce looming if I didn’t get my hearing straightened out. I rather love D.H., so I embraced my new devices.
I am not going up to Costco to shop the devices they may be offering — or any other outlet for OTC hearing aids, but there are some things you might wish to think about before buying hearing aids where you also buy tube socks.
I have been going to Audiology of the Sandhills since I got tested and bought my first pair. I think they are uniquely great, but I also know friends who love their audiologist by other names right here in our tri-town area.
As a cautionary tale, let me tell you what happened to me just the day before Thanksgiving. I had some issues with one of my aids, and I was able to call the office and have Madison, the head aids guru, sort the issue for me, change out a part and give me some advice. I was on my way and hearing just fine within minutes.
Madison seems to know the inner workings of these tiny things like nobody’s business. Belinda and Kate know everything anyone could know about the inner workings of my ears and their constituent parts. The gals who keep the office running like a top are unfailingly cheerful and helpful — even during COVID — because we need to hear well no matter what the world is going through.
I am not sure of the level of testing Costco or any big box may be doing, but I am almost sure that the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas or that trip you are leaving on tomorrow, they may not have time for you in Apex, Greensboro, Raleigh or whatever city they are in. Oh, someone might say they can see you, but after your drive of an hour and a half, will it be like what so often happens to Darling Husband? He calls to check on a food item, say their “seasonal” pork roast, only to arrive an hour and a half later to be told that information wrong. Not too irritating with a pork roast, but plenty annoying when it’s a vital part of your ability to enjoy family or travel.
There certainly may be cost savings to be had, but I caution you to remember some of the upfront costs with a trained local audiologist faces. She may need to send them out for work at the manufacturer. Tip: Keep old ones for the odd emergency, and your audiologist can reset them and have you on your way still hearing.
If you are with a first rate team, you will come first, and the help you need will be there for you. That does come at a cost when you first buy. But I have to say that the times I have needed help, my plans weren’t ruined, my trip went right on and my holiday was undisturbed.
There is also something to be said for folks whom you get to know and who get to know you. I can call for a tweaking of my hearing aids if I find the balance a bit off or if something seems to have changed with my ears. I get the help I need, and it is only a hot 15 minutes from my home.
How would I view getting in the car for that longer drive? Would I just adjust to the shortcomings or changes and not have really sharp hearing? Would I say, “Dang, I’m just not going to wear these. The drive’s too far”?
So, before you get into the buzz of the new OTC hearing aids, be sure you are willing to put aside the care and attention that comes with a relationship over time with folks right here. Ask Darling Husband. It’s cheaper than a divorce lawyer!
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
