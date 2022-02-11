Just because you CAN do something doesn’t mean you should. This truism applies to buying a car and/or consulting a mental health professional from the living room.
When I first saw the Carvana ads I thought they were a hoax, a joke. Surely, no entrepreneur is crazy enough to build a used car vending machine, let alone do the entire deal online. Sadly, these types of transactions have become coin of the realm. Traditional car dealerships now offer take-out. The paperwork walks through your front door, followed by the SUV, or whatever.
Where’s the fun in that?
Selecting a new car should be a ceremony --- made solemn by the financial implications, yet thrilling. In the showroom, cars gleam like satin. Stroke the bumper: aaaahh. They are so clean, so perfect. The customer, when invited to sit behind the wheel, feels like a king in his chariot. Car salesmen working out of a contemporary glass-enclosed showroom – more like a modern art museum – are beyond friendly. They are respectful, helpful. They make you feel special, unlike the gal handing out burgers from the drive-through window. I sense their attendance at a psychology-based seminar on building trust, therefore increasing sales.
The dealership itself will be a revelation. The waiting room at mine looks like the lobby of a Miami Beach hotel, with a children’s playroom and trendy, rather expensive coffee bar which replaced free hot-off-the-griddle doughnuts, pre-renovation.
I loved those doughnuts. They eased the bill for service.
Carvana and spin-offs don’t offer free Dunkin’s.
No; if I need a new car I want the perks not available in my living room.
Convenience, convenience, convenience. Spurred, undoubtedly by COVID-19, DIY has become DIAH (do it at home). TV ads for Cologuard colon cancer detection kits make me uncomfortable. I’m sure they have their place, do some good, but should I ever be suspicious I’m high-tailing it to a real live doc.
Ditto the new doc-on-the-block. Except these “docs” are mental health counselors who communicate in the Facetime mode. Some are specific to teens or marriages in crisis; one is Christian-centric. Another advertises “Budget friendly online therapy for at home or on the go.” Patients pay by the session, the week (about $50) or purchase a package, like meals from Nutri-System. Chose your therapist via “a human-centered therapist matching process.” Well I should hope so. We’re not treating a depressed English bulldog. Therapists are presented as “licensed” – not quite as reassuring as a wall full of diplomas. In other words, this is a well-thought-out business aimed at customers who don’t live in a therapist-rich area; who desire anonymity or like playing musical therapists. I won’t say it smacks of dating services for specialized groups -- college-educated, buff seniors, varietal sexual preferences. But I will say that in my view, the success of behavioral or mental health therapy requires some simpatico between provider and patient that is difficult to achieve electronically. Privacy is another issue.
The door to these services was opened by telecommunicating with the patient’s regular physician during the pandemic, followed up by an office visit, if necessary. Otherwise who wants to sit in a waiting room with 15 sick people, even masked? With restaurants under restrictions DoorDash and Grubhub took over. The issue is, will these adaptations linger past their usefulness? Will we continue to buy, sell, consult via screen and keypad?
I hope not, except as a last resort. Absolutely nothing replaces the dynamic of human contact. In my decades as a reporter, I have driven thousands of miles to avoid a phone interview because I always pick up something that eludes the screen shot.
Which may be why I would never buy a car, trust a mail-order medical screening or spill my problems to an online shrink. They may be better than nothing but remember: even a fortune cookie is right occasionally.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
