Some sunny days, even the cold and crisp ones of late, begin to pull you out of the sluggishness of winter. Even the mere hint of spring days to come can lift one’s spirits. Sunday the 19th was like that for me.
And on such a day I found myself at Weymouth House for a lecture/performance by Kaya Littleturtle and Kat Littleturtle along with dancers Journey Godwin and Ethan Oxendine.
Now it has to be said that I know zip about the Lumbee tribe, their history, their language and traditions, so Sunday was an invigorating lesson in all of these elements.
Weymouth, led by Denise Baker as the head of the Arts and Humanities Committee along with Executive Director Katie Wyatt, created a series on the Lumbee lore, culture, stories and, coming up, on the natural remedies they use.
Kaya is both a tribal member and by his lectures and performances, an ambassador on behalf of his people. He comes from a history of wisdom keepers and native storytellers, and is imbued with the history and tales of those who preceded many other peoples in this land.
An agrarian tribe, they worked the land unlike the nomadic Plains First Nations. We tend to think of Apache and Sioux from our days of Westerns, which certainly entertained us and, we thought, taught us about the people who lived across the continent before Europeans and the Spanish came. But those depictions were certainly lopsided and often quite fabricated to appeal to the new American mythology we wished to have. The films of our youth pretended to represent the West but did not do so with much realistic thinking. You have only to read Rinker Buck’s excellent book “The Oregon Trail” to begin to understand how wrong much of the concepts were, and that is just about the crossing.
We tended to lump all First Nations into that mold of horses, big war bonnets and tepees, which rather leaves off the pages of our history the tribes that fall under the Lumbee banner, the traditions of the Southeast native tribes, and the farmers of the First Nation peoples here in Robeson County.
Kaya has a quiet and gentle way of speaking in great detail about his people, and yet when he begins to sing the songs of his people, to sing so that Ethan can dance the rhythm and stories, so that Journey can move in the way of the spirit that tells how created the Earth was created — his voice suddenly soars and fills the room.
His grandmother, whom I would travel to the ends of the Earth to listen to, tells traditional stories with such humor, heart and joy that I can seldom remember being in a room where so many smiles faced one woman speaking alone with no props and no set and no lighting. A remarkable storyteller who made the room vibrate with joy and warmth. To hear Kat Littleturtle is to have a master class in acting and storytelling. It was an honor to be in the room with her.
The next lecture is on April 23, at 2 p.m., when Arvis Boughman will discuss the herbal remedies of the Lumbee Indians. I will surely be there and I hope that you will come and learn about the Lumbee.
It is my hope that Kaya and his family and friends will come again, this time to a larger venue, to share and educate, delight and make us closer when they lift the veil on who was here long before we were.
To know our history as a nation must include those who were rooted here before the Europeans and Spanish. To appreciate our history we need to go back to those who welcomed the non- native to these shores and all that flowed from that.
It started as a bright, sunny and crisp day when I could not begin to imagine more light and joy than when I left my house. Yet by 4 p.m. I had found warmth in truth and the fullness of knowing my brothers and sisters from a time before me.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
