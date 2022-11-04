Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell, 1975: “You don’t know what you got till it’s gone …” How true.
I’m right-handed. Never thought much about how my left hand contributes until Oct. 6, when I fell, messed up my face and broke my left wrist.
“Getting dressed may be difficult,” the doctor warned.
I will spare you the bra caper, albeit hilarious.
How about grocery shopping, cooking, eating?
Everybody offered to help. But the cast would hinder for five weeks so I must learn to fly solo, on one wing and some ingenuity.
No problem, I thought. After all, it’s my left wrist and I’m right-handed.
Big problem.
First hurdle: cat food cans, which require one hand to hold down, another to pull the tab. Tried drafting left elbow. Nothing doing except two hungry kitties impatiently watching my efforts. Solution: Tip of left foot holds can steady on floor while right hand pops tab … more difficult on tiny gourmet varieties.
This ploy works on any can, a good thing since canned soup kept me alive — just not as soup. I am a graduate of the cooking-with-soup era, when condensed Campbell’s reigned. Wouldn’t be caught dead anymore. But my tummy answered with a happy growl when I cooked wide egg noodles (an Italian brand … Americans don’t know how), drenched them with Progresso broccoli-cheese soup and threw in a handful of spinach leaves. Next, tomato-basil over angel hair and cream of shrimp over rice.
For the first few days pain eclipsed appetite. All I could manage was applesauce and toast. Except the tightly twisted wire separating me from the bread provoked tears. This also made sandwiches nearly impossible, from slicing a tomato to lifting to mouth. Exception: grilled cheese, which I’m sick of already.
Thank goodness I prefer tea. Mr. Coffee (maker) looms daunting. I’m not a soda-drinker, either except for an occasional swig from a Fresca bottle, which I opened by placing it between my knees and twisting cap with right hand. Moderate knee pressure avoids a geyser.
I remember ages ago, a TV chef whose trick was cracking an egg with one hand, then letting contents fall into a bowl minus any shell shards. Eggs are too expensive to play with. I quit at three. Instead, I put egg in shallow bowl and subjected it to one clean whack down the middle, with a blunt knife.
I can laugh now, not so with spilled Rice Krispies skittering across the kitchen floor. Broom and dustpan require both hands. I couldn’t face dragging out the vacuum at 6 a.m. All I could think of was sweeping the grains into a pile, covering it with a wet towel until grains were soggy, wiping them up, shaking towel in the yard.
The birds were delighted.
After mastering enough skills to support life for the duration I deserved a treat. So I ordered a pizza. Only Charlie Chaplin could do this scenario justice. By the time I got the box open the pizza was barely warm, which meant sliding it onto a too-small pan, getting the pan into the oven, separating a floppy wedge of hot pizza from the circle — not to mention maneuvering it into my mouth,
Where is YouTube when you really need it?
Let me end this pity party with good news. There is no cure for cast itch. We are warned not to stick anything pointy or sharp between cast and skin. In a kitchen drawer I found a metal spatula with a rounded tip, long flexible blade, no sharp edges. Previous use, applying frosting to layer cakes. It slid down easily, cured the itch. Ahhh …
I shouldn’t complain. I see stories about vets who cope after losing arms and legs. This experience (and two previous, one an ankle, the other a foot) has taught me humility. And that laughter heals better than tears. And that southpaws make a difference. And, when in doubt, order a crisp crust.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
