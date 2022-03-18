My heart sang when I first read recently that Law and Order would resurface with new episodes on Hulu starring Sam Waterston again as Jack McCoy-how could one not be filled with joy?
Last week I tuned in for the first time to see the new cast with some returning faces like Anthony Anderson as Detective Bernard along with new faces like Camryn Manheim and a bevy of New York actors to fill in every slot.
That should add up to a slam dunk but I have learned a lot watching the episodes released so far and I find myself not loving it. There are key elements that disappointed me deeply. Now it has to be said that some L&O if better than none but I now live in hope that they will regain their edge.
It all begins with the scripts which I have found to be far less sharp and savvy than I was used to. The dah-dun-dun lines barely rise to the occasion-the old days of Lenny Briscoe hitting the mark verbally seem to be gone. Now with a new cast and new writers I did not expect everyone to feel at home in their roles but without a savvy script with lines that abet the actors in building their characters you can lose a lot of the texture of the show. I remain hopeful that the writers will grow into their job.
The first episode felt like a dress rehearsal in that only the “old hands” had the relaxation and focus the show demands, here again I shall live in hope.
Another odd thing is how brightly lit and saturated with color the filming is and by being so bright it feels less gritty. The sets seem more pristine and less like reality which leads me to feel a sense “phony” on the visual front. It is one thing is Hawaii 5-0 is clean and bright it is another to restructure the feel of a show that is so well followed and so well known.
I will continue to watch and see if the writers recapture the rhythm of the show, the grittiness of the dialogue, to see if the director of photography finds the right visual tone and if the new cast settles more into their roles. I have hope.
On another note altogether, I want to honor my friend Bill Hurt who died recently at the age of 71.
Bill and I were in the same acting company at Circle Repertory and were in fifth of July and The Runner Stumbles together. He was a dynamic force to work with and we had a close friendship for many years. I had not seen him since the 2011 memorial service for the late Lanford Wilson, our major playwright, the playwright that first put us together on stage as brother and sister.
Working for months with someone will reveal almost all there is to know about one another because rehearsals are both a joy and a stress, being onstage for eight performances a week is both a joy and a stress. Bill was dedicated to his craft and always searching for the next truth he could find in his character, a trait I think we both shared. He was alive and listening on stage so that any change in my nuance and understanding was matched by his.
In The Runner Stumbles he played a priest whilst I played a naive and searching nun who falls in love with him-a feeling the Father shares but is tormented by. To enact falling in love is an ethereal and tricky thing and it is to my constant delight that night after night we were able to meet anew and struggle with falling in love while an audience watched us.
Some plays and parts linger in your heart, like an old friend that you love and yet no longer see. Both the fifth of July and The Runner Stumbles are certainly two that are like that for me and to no small degree it is because on stage every night I was with Bill seeking, listening and living within plays that we were devoted to.
When I last saw him we spoke briefly of his children and it was clear that they were great lights in his life. His faults, as I would hope mine will be, are buried with him and his art and love for his family and friends will be what remains for us all to love.
