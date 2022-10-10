It was terribly hot all summer, and along with the temperatures, COVID seems to have limited our joy a fair amount. Just like a jump into a beautifully cool pool, the Judson Theatre, our only professional theater right here at SCC and BPAC, brought to those lucky enough to take a chance on a “black box, small theater” summer festival three delightful plays.
I had not previously seen any of the shows. “Gutenberg, The Musical,” “Buyer and Cellar,” and “tick, tick… BOOM!” were new to me and to most folks who came. Morgan Sills and Daniel Haley chose well for their first summer venture, both with the musicals and play that gave us all much needed laughs and not a few poignant moments.
Like any theater-goer I am always hoping that the show will be well-written and the actors will be skilled and exciting, and that is what I got with each show. While sitting in the intimate setting, the audience lapped up the clever scripts and relaxed immediately with actors who were so good that my heart sang. If you were not among the folks who came for an afternoon delight of summer theater, I can only say that you missed something special.
Good theater does not just happen by itself; it takes immense planning. Reading scripts and going to shows to see if they will work here in the Sandhills may sound glamorous, but it is real work. Morgan and Daniel are always looking for shows that will fit the audience we have here, and I am delighted that they trusted us enough to brings some shows that were not usual fare. Each show had a style, and a bare bones and a passion staging.
The McPherson space is black box that asks us, the audience, to bring our imagination along with us. The sets are minimal, but the acting and plays are not: They are first rate. I remain hopeful that Judson will do another series next summer, and I am going to continue to buy the series so as not to miss any gems.
It is not just that you will have a great time, but in order for theater to thrive it must be supported, and that means we have to show up. The groups I sat with seemed thrilled by the shows and the actors, making it a great way to spend a hot afternoon.
Standing ovations have become ubiquitous, which is too bad because when actors really deserve them, they have less punch if every show gets one. However, this summer the talent and creativity in this black box brought people to their feet because they did not anticipate such quality in this humble room. (It should be noted that two of the shows were musicals and at most they had a a piano and percussion. Those musicians were terrific.)
The nature of summer theater means far less rehearsal, so it is doubly thrilling to see actors achieve such quality in a shortened rehearsal period.
In full disclosure I must note that I have twice performed with the Judson Theatre and can only hope that you will trust me when I say if they failed, I would also not hesitate to encourage them to be better. But failure was nowhere near the McPherson this summer, and I hope that he will not show his face this coming season at BPAC or next summer.
My first real experience watching wonderful actors was at Olney Theatre in Maryland for a summer season. They were fully staged but still short rehearsals and by me going to the first preview and the last show I could see how actors grew and how they changed over two weeks in a show. I can only hope that the summer festival that started this year will grow and attract not only more of us, but more of the high quality actors like they had this summer. You do not have to be a big name to have big talent, and that is what we had all summer.
Thank you, Morgan and Daniel, for trusting that those of us who love live theater, good plays and musicals will support you. I will see you in the fall for “The Mousetrap” and anything else you bring to us, but please keep coming with shows for the summer! A good dip into a cool theater is so refreshing.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
