I’m a rocker. Not the Van Halen or Aerosmith kind. I’m a porch rocker, a Lazy Boy recliner rocker, a glider-on-the-deck rocker.
I’ve always loved to rock. If I enter a room and I have the choice between a rocking chair or straight back, I’ll head for the rocker every time.
At our house, we have rocking chairs that belonged to my grandmothers in each of our bedrooms, two cane rockers in our sunroom, a Lazy Boy in the living room, and a metal glider along with a camp rocker on our deck. I guess the glider isn’t technically a rocker, but its movements give the same satisfaction. So in all, eight options for rocking and relaxing.
Rocking, so I’ve read, doesn’t seem to have any detrimental effects. Anyone who enjoys rocking knows it’s soothing. Studies show the gentle motion triggers the release of endorphins, the brain’s feel good chemical. Rocking improves balance and circulation, reduces muscle pain, and may even stem mild anxiety and depression.
For the less inclined to get in their 10,000 steps, rocking is considered by some to be moderate exercise, burning as many as 150 calories in one hour. Who knew? Rocking might offset the caloric intake from an occasional Krispy Kreme splurge.
Many with back pain laud the benefits of a good rocker. The Carolina Rocker, once produced by the P&P Chair Company, became famous when one of John F. Kennedy’s doctors, Janet Travell, discovered that the cane seat with its stem-bent back posts provided both comfort and support. She prescribed the chair for Kennedy, who suffered from chronic back pain. The President was so impressed that he ordered Carolina Rockers for most rooms in the White House, including the Oval Office. A chair even found its way on Air Force One. No wonder people began referring to P&P’s popular chair as the “Kennedy Rocker.”
Rocking chairs have other benefits. Trying to discern between the better of two choices, approach your boss about a raise, or simply come up with a new idea for next year’s family vacation? Rock on it. Rocking calms and clears the mind. And if you can do it outside, especially during the kind of autumn we’ve had in the Sandhills, all the better.
Anyone who’s ever rocked a baby to sleep knows the soothing effects of that gentle back and forth motion. Turns out rocking for a while before you turn in helps some who struggle with insomnia.
So turn off the mobile devices, sip a cup of chamomile tea, and rock away before bedtime.
Speaking of rocking babies, our older daughter, Hannah, had her eye on the penultimate Pottery Barn baby rocker while pregnant with our grandson, Ellis. The big, comfy recliner sells for over $1,000 retail but she snagged a barely used one on Facebook Marketplace for $150. Once or twice a week, I make a trip to Raleigh to help out with Ellis. And there’s nothing better than nap time: dark room, slightly cool, sound machine and that Pottery Barn steal of a deal. I confess to dozing off more than once, as relaxed as Ellis is in my arms.
In this month of thanksgiving, I’d like to extend my gratitude to Benjamin Franklin, credited, perhaps via urban legend, for crafting the first rocking chair. Also, a big shout out to the nice young mom who rarely used that Pottery Barn rocker at her family’s lake house and decided to sell at a bargain price. Most of all, I’m grateful for quiet times, in a cool, dark nursery, with the white noise of a sound machine sending me and my little buddy off to dreamland for another afternoon.
Tom Allen is a retired minister living in Whispering Pines.
