For the faithful, the penitential season of Lent, 40 days before Easter not counting Sundays, began March 2. That means some folks will kick up their heels on March 1 with pancakes or Prosecco, then wake up the next day to begin their Lenten fast, hopefully not regretting what they did the night before. Maybe they’ll give up sweet tea or chocolate, complaining about work or throwing pillows at the television when a “March Madness” ref makes a lousy call.
Whether you observe the season or not, letting go is hard. But we do it all the time, right? Babies let go of their pacifiers. Parents let go of their babies when they start to drive. Kids let go of parents, or at least throw up their hands when mom or dad gets a tattoo of Mick Jagger’s tongue or announce a move to Idaho where they’ll live off the grid.
Yes, life is about giving up, season by season by season, and clutter, interior or exterior, drives me batty. Still, letting go of your stuff is hard. Cleaning out my parents’ house after they died was, as someone said, “like open heart surgery without the anesthesia,” but again, that’s part of letting go. Honestly, cleaning out the house, minus the tears and slow sifting, went well. My parents weren’t hoarders or collectors of anything, so no closets full of dolls or 33 rpm records of “Whispering Bill Anderson.” After an estate sale, my wife and I brought some items home. A few treasured pieces went to our married daughters. We gifted a few things to extended family and friends, then piled the rest in a storage unit that grows pricier each year. Since I retired in December, the task of cleaning out that storage unit, as well as the garage and attic, fell to me.
Attic and garage were a cinch. The storage unit, even with things whittled down over time to where they might fit in the garage, is still a challenge. With all due respect to Marie Kondo, the Japanese cleaning consultant who popularized clearing out and organizing in “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” I ain’t feelin’ the magic.
A few things are no-brainers - a decades-old mattress and box springs that I think my grandfather slept on in the 1940’s goes to the dump. Two cedar chests are claimed, one to each daughter because they now have room. Other stuff remains, as well as accompanying questions - Why did I save those quirky dark green candlesticks my mother kept from her mother’s dining room? And that dented gooseneck lamp, two collard choppers, a bedspread that needs to be in someone’s cabin off the grid in Idaho? How about the candy dish that never held any candy? Then there’s Mom’s “fine china.” I recall her using it twice. “Your millennial kids won’t want your stuff,” a New York Times column warned. Truer words have never been written. But we’ll hold on to her Noritake. Our younger daughter offered a “maybe.”
Finally, a portrait of me at 22, a Christmas gift to my parents my senior year in college. I’m standing behind a wingback leather chair, with a 70’s coif, wearing a vested suit. I look like the stereotypical Philadelphia lawyer. The portrait hung over the mantle in my parents’ home from 1976 until 2015. My children smiled. “Sweet, but no thanks, dad.” My wife and I agreed we didn’t want to look at a 40-year-old portrait of me hanging over our mantle. Maybe I could sell it to an antique dealer, then someone would buy it and sell it to another antique dealer, and so on, until a hundred years from now it would end up in a posh flea market on Long Island. Next stop, a home in the Hamptons, a conversation piece during cocktail parties. I can hear it now, “I love it. It’s so late 20th century.”
Kondo says we need to keep what we love. Even after years of purging and pitching, everything in that storage unit still has a story. Somehow, I love parts of all those stories, so along with mom’s Noritake, I’ll probably hold on to that portrait, and one collard chopper, because, hey, I love collards. Who knows what else I’ll keep, because letting go is still hard. Thankfully, places like Habitat ReStores and local thrift shops that give back to the community are worthwhile options, for when that inner voice says, “Okay, it’s time.”
Along with Kondo’s advice, I discovered another Japanese gem, the concept of shikata ga nai, which means, “It cannot be helped.” It’s another form of release, where you accept the things you cannot change, open that tight fist and let them go, an Eastern version of the iconic serenity prayer: Serenity to accept what you cannot change, courage to change those you can, wisdom to know the difference.
Yes, all easier said than done. And much harder than perhaps giving up Godiva or gin- tonics for forty days. But a cleaned-out storage unit, a tidy garage, and a soul at peace - I can live with that.
Tom Allen is a retired minister living in Whispering Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.