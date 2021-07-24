After 18 long and silent months, the Moore County Choral Society will resume rehearsals in September with the annual holiday concert planned for December.
For those who sing and for those who appreciate choral music, the absence of choral song in our community, our churches and our lives has left our ears and hearts yearning for a return to the sung word. Choirs, and indeed all performing arts organizations, have worked to reinvent themselves, to maintain their relevance and, in the case of professional organizations, to find a way to make a living.
These organizations have depended upon the generosity of their local supporters to keep them afloat during the pandemic, and Moore County Choral Society has been blessed with fervent, generous sponsors and dedicated members as it has found a path through the uncertainties of the past year and a half.
For nearly half a century, Moore County Choral Society has presented choral masterworks and holiday favorites to the Sandhills, and we are thrilled to be able to once again begin rehearsals and resume our mission. We encourage all interested singers (high school and beyond) to join us for our 2021-2022 season. Rehearsals begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. The rehearsal site is Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church located at 330 South May St. in Southern Pines. Rehearsals are in the fellowship hall. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. Rehearsals are weekly on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Membership is $60. This fee is waived for students.
Two concerts will be held: The holiday concert will be in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sandhills Community College on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The twice-postponed spring concert, “From Dusk to Dawn,” will be presented Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m., in The Village Chapel in Pinehurst.
Moore County Choral Society always closes its holiday concert with the sentimental favorite, “May You Always Have a Song” (Sally Albrecht and Jay Althouse). We gratefully anticipate singing our song again.
Anne Dorsey is the artistic director and conductor of the Moore County Choral Society.
