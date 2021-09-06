I have friends out there, lots of them, and they’ve got my back.
You think?
The friend inside my cell phone knows exactly what word I’m trying to text. After I key in the first two letters, friend finishes it based on previous use. However, drives me wild when I have another word in mind, albeit beginning with the same first two letters. Then I have to back erase and start again.
I have friends at every online retailer I’ve ever shopped. My email pops up all by itself on the check-out page. So does the reminder that the credit card I used last time has expired, so please update or try another.
Because who has only one credit card? Not me. I’ve very organized. I use a debit card for everyday purchases — mostly groceries and gas; a pennies-back credit card for hard and soft goods and a “gold” edition for travel perks like free baggage checking, although the virus has kept me grounded for 18 months.
Don’t know if my grandsons will even recognize me.
At least the gold card does. “Welcome Back!” the website announces when I sign on.
They even call me by name.
So nice to be missed.
The funkiest electronic marvel is package tracking. Imagine knowing the exact minute your shoes left the warehouse in Omaha, boarded a flight to Tennessee, changed planes in Kentucky, arrived in Raleigh, was picked up by a truck that drove them to my door in Southern Pines. “Package delivered” pops up just after my doorbell rings.
It’s all so efficient. Next time I’ll ditch the gold card and hop into a FEDEX box.
But sometimes friendships go awry, as Shakespeare noted. Nearly two years ago I received a Visa card with my name on it, from an old and prominent bank. This was followed by a statement indicating “my” balance — the money “I” had deposited. Except I never opened that account or deposited any money. I was terrified. My identity had been stolen! Help! Call the National Guard!
Instead I called the bank, or rather the bank’s answering robot. Impossible to break through, so I called an actual branch (none in Moore County) and, practically in tears, begged assistance. They gave me another number and finally, three days later, I was able to disassociate myself from this false account.
Lo and behold, soon I received an envelope from them. Inside, a cashier’s check for the “balance” on the closed account — several hundred dollars obviously deposited by my doppelganger, my evil twin, my financial poltergeist. This meant we were electronically linked. No! No! I returned the check with an explanatory (if terse) note.
That ended it, for a while. But my friends at the bank hadn’t gone away, because now I’m getting recorded phone messages about suspicious activity on the account that wasn’t mine, that I closed anyway.
You see what having cyber-friends gets you?
Unfortunately, once in the system there’s no place to hide. Even if I cut up my two credit and one debit cards, stop paying bills online, cancel direct deposits, hire a cyber bodyguard, change my email address and toss my cell phone, the grifters would find me. Because I still have “friends” in other places, who send me paper-and-ink catalogs for orthopedic shoes and gift baskets containing glazed pecans and fruitcake.
I’m tired of hearing about how seniors reject electronics that make life, especially finances, so much easier. Who needs the 12 multiplication table and cursive writing? Knowing that my shoes from Zappos arrived in Raleigh at 8:43 a.m. is so much more useful.
Well, let me say this. If I have to be robbed of my identity or anything else I’d rather some punk in a ski mask over a wicked troll perched in the cloud.
You know which one.
Contact Deborah Salomon, for the time being at least, at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
