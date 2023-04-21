As a fifth-grader, I can remember standing on our back porch deep in the woods of Lee County as my dad taught me how to get the charcoal grill up and running, how to determine when the coals were the right temperature for meat, followed by the proper way to baste it to perfection.
This was in the early ‘90s when gas grills were surging in interest as the “next big thing” for producing a quick grilled meal. But, not so fast in our house!. The process of outdoor cooking was cherished just as much as the meat it produced.
Whether it was the affordability of a pack of drumsticks and a pork butt or the flavors you could create out of the meat, so many celebrations have been shared with a side of barbecue sauce.
From birthday and engagement parties, high school graduations, rehearsal dinners, or simply any given Saturday, barbecue style was always a staple.
Over the 15 years I have been married, I have enjoyed experimenting with barbecue flavors and cooking techniques for my husband and kiddos who, luckily, love almost anything with the word barbeque in it!
Last year after a team victory in a local member–guest golf tournament, my teammates and I decided to throw a victory barbeque party with our families.
But, this wasn’t any victory meal: We decided to turn it into a barbecue competition! We each cooked our own interpretation of a Boston butt with a from scratch sauce on the side. Then, we allowed our spouses and children to determine the winner.
I won’t divulge details on who came out victorious but will tell you it was a night we won’t soon forget!
In a few weeks, another day to remember will be happening here in the Sandhills.
As a lover of all things competition and meat, I am excited to tell you the largest society of barbeqce enthusiasts in the world — the Kansas City Barbeque Society — is coming to town!
And, thanks to the Friends of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic proceeds from the cooking competition will be reinvested in our local community through youth development programs at First Tee - Sandhills.
On Saturday, April 29, KCBS will be bringing 25 cooking teams from the East Coast to the Moore County Airport to compete for $15,000 in prize money. Competitors will cook and be judged in four divisions: chicken, pork, ribs and brisket.
Their rigs will begin rolling into town that Thursday afternoon, and they’ll start prepping their meats soon after their emergency brakes are in lock.
So, if by midday Friday you’re outside and get a strong smell of savory meat coming from the runway, you’ll know what’s going on.
And, not to worry, you can join me in the action!
Saturday’s attendees will have the chance to cast a vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award!
In a blind taste test, you’ll get to sample and judge pulled pork that came right off the rigs from the competition teams that Saturday morning.
If judging isn’t your style, you can still come out and take in the action as cooking teams race against the clock to get each entry turned into the judges’ table on time and just the way they want it — both in appearance and taste.
