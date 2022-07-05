Collard Green sandwich

 A collard green sandwich from the House of Fish in Pinebluff. Contributed photo.

There’s nothing like a sandwich when the heat index is 110 degrees — especially a sandwich native to these parts, where we mix grapes with sour cream and yogurt and call it a salad. You won’t find these sammies (or at least find them done right) anywhere but the South.

The M&M: No, not like the candy, although I’m sure someone somewhere has tried it. I’m talking the quick, cheap and light classic of mater ‘n mayo. My recipe:

  • Freshly sliced heirloom tomato
  • Duke’s mayo
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • A few slices of Vidalia onion
  • White bread (sourdough if you want to be fancy)

The Pimento Cheese: Be prepared to get messy. This is a mix of sharp cheddar cheese, pimento peppers and mayo. Want something lighter? Try it on celery sticks as a dip. How it should be done:

  • Grilled
  • On white bread
  • Extra pimentos in the cheese
Pimento Cheese sandwich

 A “Grown Up Grilled Cheese,” aka a grilled pimento cheese, from the Roast Office in Pinehurst. Emilee Phillips/The Pilot

The Collard Green: Mama always said to eat your greens. Enjoy them between two thin pieces of deep-fried, crispy cornbread. The best can often be found at church fundraisers, but here’s what they require:

  • Vinegary collards cooked with bacon
  • Thin, crispy cornbread. Soggy cornbread will ruin it.
  • Fatback on the side

The Peanut-Butter Banana: An easy snack for when you’re on the go or need a quick hit of protein and potassium. If you wanna ruffle this one up, throw on some plain salty chips for a little added crunch. How to do it:

  • Smooth peanut butter
  • A little honey
  • Multigrain bread
  • Banana slices

