There’s nothing like a sandwich when the heat index is 110 degrees — especially a sandwich native to these parts, where we mix grapes with sour cream and yogurt and call it a salad. You won’t find these sammies (or at least find them done right) anywhere but the South.
The M&M: No, not like the candy, although I’m sure someone somewhere has tried it. I’m talking the quick, cheap and light classic of mater ‘n mayo. My recipe:
Freshly sliced heirloom tomato
Duke’s mayo
Salt and pepper to taste
A few slices of Vidalia onion
White bread (sourdough if you want to be fancy)
The Pimento Cheese: Be prepared to get messy. This is a mix of sharp cheddar cheese, pimento peppers and mayo. Want something lighter? Try it on celery sticks as a dip. How it should be done:
Grilled
On white bread
Extra pimentos in the cheese
The Collard Green: Mama always said to eat your greens. Enjoy them between two thin pieces of deep-fried, crispy cornbread. The best can often be found at church fundraisers, but here’s what they require:
Vinegary collards cooked with bacon
Thin, crispy cornbread. Soggy cornbread will ruin it.
Fatback on the side
The Peanut-Butter Banana: An easy snack for when you’re on the go or need a quick hit of protein and potassium. If you wanna ruffle this one up, throw on some plain salty chips for a little added crunch. How to do it:
