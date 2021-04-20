Hollywood is a bittersweet state of mind, and perhaps the most bittersweet aspect is this year’s Academy Award ceremony where a deceased African American actor is the predicted winner of the best actor Oscar. Chadwick Boseman died at 43 years old just before the release of his Oscar-nominated role as the broken Levee Green in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
It is ironic that a film industry with shuttered theaters during a pandemic should honor a movie on Netflix about a frustrated black orchestrator whose arrangements are appropriated by a white big-time recording jazz band.
Peeling back the layers of Hollywood lore, there is another fable about the first black actor who was given an honorary Oscar in 1948 for a legendary performance.
Like Boseman, the story of James Baskett has a death associated with the award. Baskett, who was gravely ill from diabetes during production of “Song of the South” in 1946, died four months after Ingrid Bergman handed him the award at Oscar night in 1948.
Sidney Poitier is considered to be the first Black actor to receive the best actor Oscar for “Lilies of the Field” in 1964, preceded by Hattie McDaniel for her supporting actress Oscar for “Gone with the Wind” in 1940, because those were competitive awards.
Baskett received an honorary Oscar for playing Uncle Remus in “Song of the South,” adapted from the Joel Chandler Harris stories by Walt Disney.
But the friendship between Disney, a producer whose name is still the pre-eminent one in the industry, and Baskett, a minor name whose promise was unfulfilled, is the most moving example of Black Lives Matter buried by cancel culture.
Baskett made 10 films during his career, mainly in the alternative film industry. Yes, there was an alternate film industry in the 1930s — the African American studios churning out low budget musicals and melodramas for Black audiences in segregated theaters. And Westerns starring Herb Jeffries as the Bronze Buckaroo cowboy.
Baskett first worked for Disney in 1941, providing the voiceover for the crow in the animated film “Dumbo.” Three years later, he auditioned for the voice-over roles of Br’er Rabbit and Br’er Fox in the projected live action and animation film of “Song of the South.” Disney was so mesmerized by the ingratiating Baskett that he cast him as Uncle Remus after the renowned Black actor Clarence Muse refused to play the character with a racist script. To Black actors, Uncle Remus, who told stories about foxes, rabbits and crows on a Jim Crow-era plantation to the white children, was another Uncle Tom.
Baskett was having health problems during production, but Disney was patient because Baskett created a sensation singing what became the Oscar-winning song “Zip-a-Dee Doo-Da” in an iconic blending of live action and animation. It was magic at the box office for the Christmas season.
McDaniel co-starred with Baskett, and like McDaniel with the earlier “Gone With The Wind,” Baskett could not attend the premiere of his film in Atlanta because of Georgia segregation laws.
The reactionary red-baiting Hedda Hopper, one of the most powerful syndicated Hollywood columnists, broke ranks and predicted an Oscar for Baskett. Disney campaigned heavily for him but Baskett did not receive a nomination for either supporting or lead Academy Award.
What happened next is pure altruism because Disney could never use Baskett again. Baskett was so sick he could not even fulfill his role on the Amos and Andy radio broadcast.
Disney was so disgusted by the Academy that, in January 1948, a year after the awards, he wrote a letter to the Academy board of governors requesting an honorary Oscar for Baskett. Evidently, his plea touched Jean Hersholt, the Danish-born president, who was a noted philanthropist — especially for the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital — because he approved the decision. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is his legacy at the Oscars.
A dapper tuxedoed Baskett belied his grave condition on March 20,1948, when he strode across the stage to receive his Oscar from the most admired actress at the time, Ingrid Bergman. It was an honor presented in show biz style which was recorded by television, radio and newsreel cameras.
The honorary award to Baskett read “for his able and heartwarming characterization of Uncle Remus, friend and storyteller to the children of the world, in Walt Disney’s Song of the South.”
James Franklin Baskett died on July 9, 1948, of heart failure related to diabetes. His co-star in “Song of the South” and fellow Oscar winner, Hattie McDaniel, died in 1952, still credited at the bottom of acting credits in Hollywood films.
Today, Baskett is forgotten because of cancel culture. Pressure groups, including the NAACP, forced Buena Vista, the Disney studio, to bury “Song of the South” long ago to the studio vault. It remains perhaps the only Disney release not to have an official home media release.
The animated sequences with B’rer Rabbit and the Tar Baby were shown on the Walt Disney shows for years. Pirate 16 mm copies exist from which bootleg VHS and DVD have circulated.
Ironically, this writer is one of the few film historians who has seen the film in pristine Technicolor shape because of an engagement at the defunct Town and Country Cinema in Aberdeen in the mid-1980s. If one views it as part of its time, it is technically one of the most advanced productions of its time, one which influenced later films such as 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
So for every progressive move in American life, there is a reaction which erases that legacy.
See a short clip of the surviving film footage from the 1948 Academy Award ceremony at https://youtu.be/1D1my4TmwqM.
Kevin Lewis is a Carthage resident and a film and theater historian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.