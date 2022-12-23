Last year, an eastern Tennessee family posted on social media how memorable their rural church’s Christmas program had been the previous Sunday evening. They were especially excited to receive “Christmas pokes” as they left the service. The term piqued my curiosity. What’s a Christmas poke? I know to poke someone means you give ’em a jab. And I’ve heard the phrase “a pig in a poke,” but had no clue what it meant, much less the origin.
Turns out poke has a complex, colloquial history. The word can certainly refer to a jab. Likewise, especially in Southern culture, the term might mean a bag, tracing its origin to the French word, poque, meaning “a pouch” or “sack.” Years ago, pigs were brought to market in pokes. Evidently, those bags often concealed the puny pigs from prized ones, so the term refers to something concealed that isn’t what the buyer expects.
But Christmas pokes, as I learned, never disappoint. They happen to be small paper bags filled with fruit, nuts, chocolates, and perhaps a candy cane or a few pieces of hard Christmas candy. The tradition can be traced to Appalachia. Decades ago, during hard times, churches, wanting children in their communities to have something at Christmas, would fill small bags, “pokes” as they were called, with seasonal citrus, nuts and candies. A pack of gum or sack of marbles was a special treat. Many people fondly remember the graciousness of those faith communities who wanted to ensure that no child went through the holidays without the fragrance of an orange or a piece of sweet ribbon candy.
That Tennessee family reminded me that even during better times, Christmas pokes continued as a beloved tradition in many rural churches. The church of my childhood and youth had no Christmas Eve service, but the Sunday night before Christmas was reserved for a special gathering. Often referred to as the “Christmas pageant” or the choir’s “cantata,” the annual event packed the pews with folks coming to hear, and sometimes see, the retelling of the Christmas story. The pageantry may not have rivaled a Radio City Music Hall Nativity scene: The cantata included no aria or chorus by Bach, but the evening always seemed magical. Even if someone sang off key, or a wise man walked in before a shepherd, the beauty and simplicity of the beloved story came alive year after year.
After concluding with candle lighting and “Silent Night,” folks made their way to the church’s fellowship hall for red Hawaiian Punch and cookies, but no one left until those Christmas bags were distributed. I sometimes wonder if that was the real reason the faithful attended.
Handed out to adults as well as children, those bags probably evoked memories of harder but simpler holidays. My father came from a farming family. Not a Christmas passed that he didn’t remind me, and later his granddaughters, that the Christmases of his childhood saw Santa drop off a new pair of blue jeans. Tube socks held an apple, an orange, a tangerine, some nuts, and a few pieces of hard candy. Soft peppermint sticks or gummy orange slices were exceptional treats. No doubt, that was the reason I too, as a child, received fruit, candy, nuts, and a game of jacks or a deck of Go Fish cards in my stocking.
A recent trip to the Piggly Wiggly in Vass brought back those memories. Bags of walnuts, pecans and Brazil nuts waiting to be cracked, greet customers at the entrance. Nearby sit sacks of Indian River fruit — oranges, tangerines, grapefruit — alongside bags of hard candies and those iconic Queen Anne Chocolate-Covered Cherries. Surely a Claxton fruitcake must be on the next aisle?
Food frequently evokes memories, never more so than at Christmas. Whether it’s your beloved grandmother’s ambrosia, an expensive cut of meat you only have this time of year, or a favorite cookie a kid or grandkid requests, may all seated at your table find welcome and acceptance, and may all your pokes be full and sweet.
Merry Christmas!
Tom Allen is a retired minister living in Whispering Pines. You may contact him at t_w_allen@yahoo.com.
