My mother was the consummate Southern grandmother insisting, even during their teenage years, on taking her two granddaughters shopping for Christmas and Easter outfits. Christmas meant a new dress, but Easter signified the grand haul - dresses, hats, shoes (white, of course), and purses. Even as teens, when the hats and pocketbooks weren’t cool, our kids looked forward to Easter shopping with Grandma.
Not so, however, for their dad. As a child, each spring I felt like a surrogate mannequin; when I hit 13, I finally said, “No thanks.” Today, in the rural church of my childhood, folks dress more casually than they did in the 70s. Back then coat and tie were the order of the day, especially on Easter. Christmas may have meant a new pair of shoes, but Easter meant a white shirt, sports coat and clip-on tie. A French blue button-down was considered special.
Those new duds were usually purchased from Hudson Belk or The Capitol in downtown Fayetteville. Those department stores, two-storied with decked out windows and polished floors, were the closest I thought I’d ever get to New York City.
An Easter season shopping trip began with having your foot measured on that sliding-scale, metal contraption, trying on one shoe after another, then having the salesperson squeeze to find the distance between toe and tip. Lace-ups . . . obligatory. No easy-to-slip-on loafers.
Every pair of shoes elicited the same question - “How do they feel”? My reply? Always the same. “Fine.” In other words, “Can we just get this over and move on”?
The next department meant trying on coats and trousers, both usually requiring alterations. That meant another trip to Belk or The Capitol for my sweet mom. Bless her heart. One does what one must do to make the family look dapper for Easter.
When the shopping spree ended, but before my patience was rewarded with a chicken salad sandwich and an orangeade from Horne’s Drugstore, Mom observed a final ritual - a walk by the fragrance counter and a spray from a tester bottle of Chanel No. 5 - her reward for successfully outfitting me, again. I still remember the lingering scent on our drive home.
During my teen years, Dad took over the holiday outfitting. Thanks to his instruction, Windsor knots replaced clip-ons.
But the tradition of new Easter duds continued, mostly due to my growth spurts. Those years, and even into college, meant a new suit, at least every other Easter. Dad loved to hit Joe Sugar’s Men’s Shop in St. Paul for their seasonal “BOGO for a Dollar” deal. But Dad wasn’t nearly as particular as Mom. He left the selection to me, and the measuring and alterations to Mr. Parker, our same sales associate for years. Lunch followed at Tarpackers, an anchor in downtown St. Paul, with memorabilia paying tribute to both Tarheel and Wolfpack fans. Then, as now, with all due respect to UNC fans and friends, our preference leaned red.
For decades, my profession required a suit on Sundays and, occasionally, a robe. Those Joe Sugar’s suits served me well, rotated on Sundays over the years, but to this day, even if new clothing is a necessity, I don’t like trying on shoes or trousers. Thankfully, my shoe size hasn’t changed in 40 years. My waist varies between two sizes, so I purchase, try on at home, then return if the waist is too big (Yay!) or too tight (bummer).
As parents and son aged, and because of my cache of suits, new Easter clothes were rarely needed. But traditions continued. My wife and two daughters purchased a new tie for me each season, bright and bold, appropriate for the joy of Easter.
This Easter, the first since retirement, my wife and I will recall the mystery and miracle of the day with our older daughter, Hannah and her husband, Zach. Attire at their faith community is less formal, so I’ll wear khakis and a golf shirt.
Easter holds great promise, but especially this year. Hannah and Zach are expecting a baby, our first grandchild, at the end of April. I suspect next year, my wife may go shopping for an outfit for our new grandson. I predict seersucker, a blue and white pinstripe, complete with a pair of saddle oxfords. Oh my, won’t he look fine and dandy?
I’ll leave the shopping to his grandmother, but perhaps I’ll start a new tradition. He might be too young for a chicken salad sandwich, but I may introduce him to the taste of a soda fountain orangeade, and continue a heritage of faith and love, which is, and will always be, the essence of Easter.
Tom Allen is a retired minister who lives in Whispering Pines.
