Like millions of Brits and Americans I adored “Downtown Abbey.” The setting scored a real Yorkshire castle. The casting was brilliant, from Dowager Countess Violet (Dame Maggie Smith) to gold-digger Robert Crawley, haughty Lady Mary, plainfolk servants acting as Greek chorus, even the dog, a faithful Lab. The costumes -- elegant, rich, authentic. Plots were a bit over-the-top but who needs subtlety when the Spanish flu sweeps in or an oily Turkish aristocrat deflowers a daughter, then drops dead?
I bought the entire series, wore out the DVDs. What a relief to dump my problems for an hour and suffer theirs.
So of course I had high hopes for “The Gilded Age,” conceived and written by the same (now fabulously rich and cocky) blokes. At first, this send-up of New York aristocracy circa 1880s lacked only dimension. We’re used to seeing period drama characters speak in proper British accents. These didn’t, just polite, stilted colonial English devoid of regional inflections. The plot: soap, pure as a bar of Ivory. Penniless but beautiful orphan Marian (played by Meryl Streep’s daughter minus Meryl Streep’s talent) is taken in by her old-guard aunts who live according to ironclad social rules and abhor climbers storming their gold-plated ghetto, namely the nouveau railroad-riche Russells who have just built a palace across East 61st St.
The aunts! Hilarious! Christine Baranski plays the older, a widow of means with a bisexual son seeking a wealthy wife. Baranski’s clothes may be en vogue but her hair and facial expressions took a wrong turn from “The Good Wife.” Even more “camp”: Cynthia Nixon as the ditzy spinster sister, a.k.a. “Sex & the City’s” Miranda Hobbes outfitted for Halloween. Even her lap dog is a fancy-schmancy King Charles spaniel.
My favorite (and only “real”) character so far has to be the handsome, ambitious young lawyer, probably because my grandson is a handsome, ambitious young lawyer.
The plot: On par with “Dick & Jane.” Most repartee belongs in cartoon bubbles. I never made it through the first episode. I watched the second “for the costumes.”
By the third I was hooked. Thank goodness for HBO On Demand.
Why? What purpose does this opulent imitation Downton serve?
ESCAPE! in caps, with a nod to reassurance. How bad could the economy be if a production company spends trillions re-creating the castles of Newport if not Versailles?
Seeing how Blacks were marginalized even after emancipation, shouldn’t we be gratified by progress, albeit slow. We watch cut-throat Wall Street wheeler-dealers in frock coats, who manipulate the market, resulting in a suicide. Present, if quaintly portrayed, is the deplorable status of women who live like queens while being treated like puppets. At least that’s faded. Child abuse by a relative hasn’t. Pre-marital sex makes the cut, a deep one, resulting in a son “who is older than he should be” and a lifetime of ostracism. However the tarnished lady gets the last laugh from her art-filled East Side townhouse worth $25 mil in today’s market.
Add corrupt government officials accepting pay-offs which never gets old. Spike the brew with nudity, gay cuddling, Dickensian situations for a Monday-night hour of wicked pleasure now that pro football has finished.
And I’m only up to Episode 4. Thank goodness “The Gilded Age” has been renewed, leaving me with three queries:
Why do able-bodied gents carry walking sticks?
How come everybody’s teeth are so white?
And how does a lady sit comfortably while wearing a bustle?
