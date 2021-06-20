“The gem cannot be polished without friction, nor man perfected without trials.” So states an ancient Chinese proverb. Wise words, unless you're the one being polished and perfected.
Last year our younger daughter, Sarah, experienced a pandemic trifecta. In May, she graduated from Meredith College, not inside Raleigh’s Dorton Arena, but sitting on our couch. She donned her maroon gown, then turned her tassel, as well as her iconic Meredith onyx, after her college president conferred her degree in child development, via livestream.
If that wasn't enough, a month later, on June 20, her wedding of 250-plus guests was pared down to 11. Friends in Pinehurst hosted a lovely backyard reception for 16. Sarah and husband, Devin, safely honeymooned at a Charleston Airbnb, enjoying the beach, lots of take out and masked visits to historic sites. In August, she began teaching 20 kindergartners, virtually. I may be biased, but Sarah, like many who lived through COVID graduations and weddings, could be a poster child for the phrase, “Adapt, Adjust, Accept.”
In those bittersweet weeks leading up to her graduation and their marriage, Sarah and Devin were never without words of encouragement, even if spoken in well-intentioned cliches.
“You are stronger than you think,” “Imagine the stories you can tell your children,” and my favorite concerning wedding expenses, “Just think about the money saved.” Thankfully, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” didn't make the cut. Lemonade pales beside a pandemic.
Speaking of cliches, I’ve noticed “What doesn't kill you makes you stronger,” philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s oft quoted maxim and affirmation of resilience, found its way into our pandemic culture.
Gratefully, my family dodged the COVID bullet and now, fully vaccinated, is able to enjoy meals together and play Code Names without fear of waking up days later with a cough or fever. Sadly, many still cope with long-term side effects from the virus, or worse, grieve an empty chair at the kitchen table. “Just think about the stories …” Sorry, but I don't look forward to sharing such sadness with my grandchildren.
I'll admit to coining my own cliche, one I've shared with friends and family on several occasions, “If we can get through this, we can get through anything.” Maybe that's a variation of “You are stronger than you think” or “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Yet our family grieved that the wedding of Sarah's dreams, as well as her college graduation filled with Meredith traditions, could not take place.
Sarah’s sister, Hannah, and husband, Zach, married three years before, were her biggest cheerleaders, coupled with friends who stayed in contact with words of support and organized a drive-by during the reception. Devin, resilient and mature for his years, added the best cliche — “Weddings are great, but it’s the marriage that counts.”
Forgive another cliche, but life does throw us curve balls. Disappointments come, and loss remains forever a part of life. If the pandemic has taught me anything it is this: With or without a global health crisis, we are all grieving something.
But I’ll also affirm that yes, marriage counts. And so do faith and friendships. So do family and helping your neighbor. So do grace and hope.
In the midst of a few curve balls, Sarah and Devin’s day was beautiful, the bride stunning, the wedding heartfelt and simple, the reception just wonderful. I held back tears as I officiated, pronouncing them husband and wife. We laughed and ate and danced the night away under a poolside pergola.
Sarah had a great first year teaching, mostly virtually. Happily, a few of her kiddos came back in January for face-to-face learning. And bless Meredith College, they organized a lovely graduation weekend last month for the class of 2020, and Sarah Allen, now Gallagher, walked across a courtyard patio and received her degree, magna cum laude, “with great distinction.” Her mother and I will second that.
This Father’s Day, I continue to be grateful for two wonderful daughters, one of whom is celebrating her first anniversary today. I'm equally thankful for two fine sons-in-law who love our daughters and seem to really like their in-laws. Most of all, I’m grateful for a roof over my head, food in my fridge, and a job, family and friends that bring me joy.
With all due respect to Chinese proverbs and Dr. Nietzsche, and all cliches aside, the psalmist said it best: “Children are a gift from the Lord . . .” On Father’s Day, I’ll second that as well..
Tom Allen is minister of education at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines.
