A Royal Mess
Have you heard? Harry (not exactly Prince Charming) delayed his return to California in order to blow out 95 candles with granny. Good move, now that he’s the breadwinner. Gotta protect that inheritance. Maybe he’ll score a few points with Balding Big Brother Bill.
Haven’t you heard? There’s a rift.
No, no. Change of plans. Harry notified his private pilot and flew home on Wednesday. And the rift is a myth.
Honestly, I thought we shuffled off the monarchy in 1776. Well … they’re baaaack!
I cannot turn on my computer or pick up a magazine without being apprised of Windsor windings. Neither George Floyd nor a raging pandemic kept us colonials from hearing about their every sip of tea, every “fascinator’ headcovering.
Yes, that’s the proper name for hats resembling the tiny helicopter christened Ingenuity that NASA flew by remote control on Mars. Poor Ingenuity got pushed off page one by the pearl necklace the queen loaned Duchess Kate for Prince Philip’s funeral.
Kate plays the game. Smart Cookie. She even produced a daughter who’s been dubbed by the British press the monarch’s mini-me.
The resemblance is positively eerie.
However on this side of the pond the Windsors have had stiff competition for top billing: the Kardashian divorce, a landmark trial in Minneapolis, several more shootings by police, a congressman accused of dallying with underage women — almost enough to make us forget allegations against Prince Andrew that prompted the queen to bench him indefinitely.
Which reminds me … where’s Prince Edward the Quiet? He hasn’t cut a ribbon in ages.
And yet we lap it up like Earl Grey from a Royal Doulton bone china cup. Why? A distraction? To prove weeds are thicker on the other side of the fence?
Don’t get me wrong. I think Queen Elizabeth is a trouper. She has weathered some awful storms. Mustn’t forget that Philip, lauded post-mortem for 73 years of steadfast husbandly support, had his warts exposed on “The Crown.” Known as Prince of Gaffes, over the years he eased frustration at being No. 2 with some royal bitching, maybe more.
Not that he had a choice. Only his sister-in-law and three of his four children dared divorce.
As for Duchess Meghan, I shared my assessment of her motives a year ago. Behave well until your position is rock solid. Seal the deal with a baby, preferably a red-haired boy. Renovate a manor house. Fill the closets with knock-outs. Then westward, ho, first to Canada then Tinseltown where she, not Kate, inherits a throne.
Finally, Duchess M committed arson against her London Bridge by dropping a dime on Oprah.
Pity Harry, caught in the middle. He didn’t even see it coming. All things considered, maybe he’s not the brightest candle on Granny’s birthday cake. Or, maybe he’d rather surf than play polo.
Yet none of the above unglues me from the TV, which drips documentaries chronicling the monarchy. I know “The King’s Speech” and “The Queen” by heart. What clod wouldn’t feel Princess Diana’s pain? These are just humans being human in inhumane circumstances. Then whither the fascination?
Obviously, the clothes.
Kate is 5-9, plus stilettos, weighs about 100 pounds, has hair Rapunzel would envy. She could turn Wilma Flintstone’s varmint coat into couture. Princess Di made her often edgy outfits come alive. I remember (not necessarily fondly) every detail of Di, Kate and Meghan’s wedding gowns. The Queen grew out of her dowdy 40s and 50s, now positively glows in Technicolor ensembles. She takes on bubblegum pink, lemon yellow, chartreuse and violet with equal aplomb.
I guess with that much money clothes aren’t a problem, except for Fergie the Flubber, who loved loud plaids. And ruffles. On the same garment.
Ah yes … money. Perhaps the royals’ popularity arises from our living vicariously. Oh for a spin in the queen’s maroon Bentley, with a lady-in-waiting handing off comb, sunglasses and lipstick with the precision of a surgical nurse. To order whatever I wanted for supper — just not Chinese take-out. To know that the melon will always be ripe, and the crusty rolls spread with sweet butter. And the grounds fenced so the corgis won’t run away.
What I wouldn’t like is the speculation going on this week, prompted by Philip’s death: how the monarchy will change under (shudder) King Charles the Successor. Poor thing, he’s waited a lifetime, and now Brits talk about skipping over him for Bonnie Prince William.
Royalty, invented by power-hungry ancients who envisioned themselves descended from the gods, has become a clunker enlivened occasionally by a Di or a Meghan. Still, so long as the plot lines intrigue and the costumes wow please, God, save the queen a little bit longer.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
